CynergisTek Announces Expansion Renewal of $1.4 Million 3-Year Managed Services Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, today announced a $600,000 managed services renewal agreement with a long-term client along with over $800,000 in new services to add coverage for its new affiliate hospitals to conduct on-going security risk assessments and related services.

CynergisTek’s State of Healthcare Security 2020 reports that when it comes to cybersecurity it’s all about rinse, repeat, and repeat again. Organizations that conduct regular risk assessments and prioritize remediation show significant improvement in their NIST CSF conformance and score. Last year the healthcare industry experienced a 260% increase in ransomware attacks and when Covid-19 quickly changed the traditional business model to remote work and telehealth it gained the attention from board-level executives to focus on building stronger cybersecurity and privacy practices. CynergisTek’s managed services are designed to reduce risk over time by supporting the organization to continually remediate, train, evaluate the strategy, and validate the effectiveness of their efforts.

“Healthcare consolidation has led to an increased attack surface and new risks as organizations become larger and more complex. We are proud that our client is committed to solidifying their security and privacy posture across the entire enterprise including their new affiliate hospitals and for choosing CynergisTek as their critical partner on this journey,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president at CynergisTek.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. In 2020, the company was awarded Black Book’s Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants for two consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.