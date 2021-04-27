Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on French Life Insurance Segment

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained a negative market segment outlook on the French life insurance segment.

AM Best expects that economic headwinds will continue to challenge French life insurers in 2021. The segment remains exposed to the ongoing effects of the low interest rate environment, as well as the heightened level of financial volatility brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, these challenges place downward pressure on both the segment’s profitability and solvency levels.

A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: France Life Insurance”, notes that although considered unlikely, a significant improvement in economic conditions along with a lower sensitivity to interest rate movements could lead to a revision in the outlook to stable.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=308064.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.