Lenovo Joins Deluxe for Season Six of Small Business Revolution Reality Series

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, today announced that Lenovo will serve as on camera consultants for season six of the company’s acclaimed reality show, Small Business Revolution.

Lenovo will be a technology solutions consultant for season six, which is being filmed in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Lenovo will provide technology solutions to help the small businesses featured on the show operate more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to have a technology leader like Lenovo join us this season,” said Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe Chief Brand and Content Officer, and the creator and co-host of the series. “Lenovo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be critical in the technology and digital development of the businesses we are featuring this year. Combined with Deluxe’s focus as a trusted business technology company, I know we will be able to really drive meaningful growth for these deserving businesses.”

“This past year has been a challenging time for everyone, especially small businesses – that are often the lifeblood of their local communities,” said John Bischof, Executive Director, North America commercial category at Lenovo. “Lenovo has a long history of championing small businesses by providing technology solutions and tools that allow these companies and their employees to focus on critical growth and serving their customers. We’re honored to collaborate with Deluxe on season six of Small Business Revolution and share our expertise with businesses in the Twin Cities and beyond.”

Three of Lenovo’s digital technology experts will work directly with the six businesses featured this year: Diarra Jerome, Regional Sales Director, Kelly “KD” Darden, Inside Account Representative and Maurice McGregor, NA Global Sales Manager – Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Jerome heads up the Lenovo go-to-market sales strategy and sales leadership across the North East Region of the U.S. Darden specializes in solution selling for customers working in the IT space and is also responsible for educating peers on technology processes, customer experience and working with cross functional teams. McGregor is a veteran corporate and global accounts solutions seller for North America, with responsibility for cultivating relationships and creating sales opportunities within Lenovo’s Fortune 200+ customers.

The sixth season of Small Business Revolution began filming in mid-April. Along with the professionals from Deluxe and Lenovo, Brinkman is joined by retired NBA star, TNT commentator and entrepreneur Baron Davis as co-host.

To learn more about the Small Business Revolution and to watch previous seasons of the show, visit www.sbr.org, HULU or Prime Video.

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.