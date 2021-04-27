ElevateBio’s BaseCamp Selected as the 2021 Facility of the Year Award Category Winner for Operational Excellence by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElevateBio, a cell and gene therapy technology company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced that ElevateBio BaseCamp has been selected as the 2021 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Category Winner for Operational Excellence by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE). Winners in this category exemplify the application of modern management techniques aimed to improve operating efficiencies, promote excellent quality, consistency and yield competitive cost of goods from existing and new facilities, processes, and manufacturing operations.

“At ElevateBio, we are reimagining the way cell and gene therapies and regenerative medicines are discovered, developed, and manufactured,” said Mitchell Finer, Ph.D., President, ElevateBio BaseCamp. “An industry-leading facility – ElevateBio BaseCamp is central to that vision. However, in order to realize the vision, we need more than just technological superiority. Success depends on having both the right processes across the life cycle and the right people to develop and execute those processes. We’ve built an incredible facility and brought together a team of experts in immunology, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapies to help our portfolio companies and strategic partners get the process right from the start.“

ISPE's Facility of the Year Awards is an annual program that recognizes state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery.

Michael Paglia, Chief Operating Officer at ElevateBio BaseCamp continued, “Winning this award is a tremendous recognition by the ISPE of our commitment to operational excellence at ElevateBio. BaseCamp is a novel facility addressing full lifecycle solutions for discovery, development, and commercialization under one roof at a high quality, safe and rapid rate. At the heart of our innovative business model is a mission to remove barriers and accelerate the development of visionary therapies.”

“We thank the ISPE for recognizing ElevateBio as a FOYA category winner; the incredible team at ElevateBio for executing on our vision; and our partners at DPS Group, TRIA, McNamara/Salvia, and Thompson Consulting, Inc. for engineering and architecture, The Richmond Group for construction management, New England Controls for Automation/Controls, and 42°North Solutions who served as our Commissioning, Qualification, Validation agent. This team, along with major subcontractors Nappa Electrical Contractors, Environmental Systems, Inc., and Interstate Electrical Services were essential in delivering the facility we are so proud of,” added Mario Miele, Vice President of Facilities and Engineering at ElevateBio.

Dr. Finer concluded by saying, “I’d like to commend Mike Paglia and Mario Miele for their leadership in safely and successfully driving this incredible facility to completion during the pandemic. The collective commitment to excellence of the entire BaseCamp team and our external partners, will enable ElevateBio to develop potentially life-saving cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicines for decades to come.”

About ElevateBio BaseCamp

With more than 140,000 square feet of space, ElevateBio BaseCamp includes current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing suites, analytics, and quality control (QC) laboratories, and protein engineering, virology, and immunology labs, all with state-of-the-art laboratory automation. BaseCamp was designed to support diverse gene and cell regenerative therapy products, with manufacturing suites that have flexible floor plans for cGMP manufacturing. The facility has autologous, allogeneic, and regenerative medicine cell products such as induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSC, and viral vector manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the BaseCamp cGMP manufacturing suite environment, equipment, and processes are monitored by validated and integrated computer systems.

BaseCamp creates true end-to-end solutions in multi-modal facilities to deliver across a very wide mix of product requirements. Leveraging digitalization platforms, BaseCamp can rapidly deploy solutions for portfolio companies and partnerships utilizing repeatable processes and delivering on time at required quality thresholds, providing a future proof platform.

In addition to the world-class facility, BaseCamp also has world-class staff with expertise in developing and manufacturing immunotherapies, regenerative medicine products, in vivo viral-based therapies, and other cell and gene therapies.

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a cell and gene therapy technology company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. The company has assembled industry-leading talent, built world-class facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms necessary for rapid innovation and commercialization of cell, gene, and regenerative therapies. The company has built an initial technology stack, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering. At the center of the business model is ElevateBio BaseCamp, a centralized R&D and manufacturing company that offers research and development (R&D), process development (PD), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) manufacturing capabilities. The company is focused on increasing long-term collaborations with industry partners while also continuing to develop its own highly innovative cell and gene therapies. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.

ElevateBio is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass, with ElevateBio BaseCamp located in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit us at www.elevate.bio, or follow Elevate on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.