Tachyum Joins GAIA-X to Help Develop Next-Generation European Data Infrastructures

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ today announced its membership in GAIA-X, an EU-based initiative designed to create a unified ecosystem of cloud and data services. The company plans to provide underlying hardware to GAIA-X, based on the Tachyum Prodigy Universal Processor, which will make European data centers the most cost- and power-efficient in the world.

With GAIA-X, representatives from business, science and politics on a European level, create a proposal for the next generation of a European data infrastructure: a secure, federated system that meets the highest standards of digital sovereignty while promoting innovation. This project is the cradle of an open, transparent digital ecosystem, where data and services can be made available, collated and shared in an environment of trust.

GAIA-X is developing the foundations for a federated, open data infrastructure based on European values. GAIA-X connects centralized and decentralized infrastructures in order to turn them into a homogeneous, user-friendly system. The resulting federated form of data infrastructure strengthens the ability to both access and share data securely and confidently.

Tachyum has joined several open community consortiums in the past few years to promote enterprise, HPC and cloud-scale data center projects that exploit Prodigy’s disruptive capabilities. Tachyum’s commitment to enabling human brain-scale AI and advancing the world to a greener era aligns with GAIA-X’s use of secure, open technologies to help secure value creation and enable economic benefits throughout Europe.

“We are pleased to see Tachyum joining GAIA-X as a member. Tachyum is the first Slovakian member. Tachyum reinforces the GAIA-X footprint in HPC bringing innovative solutions for HPC European Strategy,” said Hubert Tardieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors GAIA-X.

Tachyum's Prodigy can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform using existing and standard programming models. Without Prodigy, data center customers must use a combination of CPUs, GPUs, TPUs and other accelerators for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of maintaining separate hardware infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in the significant underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support and maintenance environments. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and drastically improves data center economics.

“As a company with deep roots in Slovakia and the European Union, we have a keen interest in helping to advance the interests in the region, which is one of the main goals of GAIA-X,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. “We are eager to work as part of the GAIA-X community to help bring together a European data infrastructure that aligns with the values of member nations to overcome regulatory issues and provide an ecosystem that helps cloud providers scale their business and improve competitiveness. We know that by creating such a system based on the world’s first universal processor that we can achieve these goals quickly and cost effectively.”

About Tachyum

Tachyum is disrupting data center, HPC, and AI markets by providing the world’s first Universal Processor, with industry leading performance, cost and power, across all three computational domains, while, at the same time, enabling data centers to exceed the capacity of the human brain. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, and its flagship product Prodigy, begins high-rate production in 2021, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator available to early adopters. It is targeting a $50B market, growing at 20% per year. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every 4 years. Tachyum is one of the founding members of I4DI (Innovations for Digital Infrastructure), which will build the world’s fastest AI supercomputer in Slovakia showcasing Prodigy. Tachyum has offices in the USA and Slovakia, EU. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.