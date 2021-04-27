Saascharge and Hubject Partner to Expand Global EV Roaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hubject, the world’s largest eRoaming provider, and Saascharge, a global EV charging operating system provider, have announced an international partnership enabling intra-network roaming to their respective customers in Europe and the United States. Beginning this year, Saascharge charging station network clients will have access to Hubject’s 300,000 charging stations in 52 countries, helping EV drivers and EV network operators offer seamless charging access across the globe.

Richard Albrecht, CEO and CoFounder of Saascharge shared, “we believe that eRoaming is critical to enable the scale of EV charging infrastructure needed to serve the massive growth in EVs on the road. This partnership with Hubject will not only support our European customers but also position Saascharge for growth in the less developed EV charging markets like North America, where major players like retailers, utilities, vehicle OEMs, and real-estate owners are ready to invest in public charging services.”

Hubject and Saascharge are committed to an open and interconnected EV charging network model, which is critical to the growth of public EV charging. To meet the infrastructure needs of future EV drivers, cooperative eRoaming efforts like this partnership are critical. eRoaming has already helped more than 200 EV charging networks in Europe enable seamless EV transit across multiple countries and the same trend is expected to happen in the United States. Partnerships like this one will help new market players to enter the EV charging market and offer EV drivers seamless access to more charging options.

“We are proud to work with such an experienced partner like Saascharge to foster the global acceptance of eMobility and to, ultimately, help improve our energy consumption. Together, we will strive toward this common goal by facilitating easier and more convenient EV charging globally,” said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject

For more information on Saascharge, please visit www.saascharge.com. More details on Hubject's eRoaming services can be found at www.hubject.com.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, thus providing standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. With over 300,000 connected charging points and more than 750 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO 15118. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarters is located in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

About Saascharge

Saascharge’s scalable, open platform enables e-mobility providers to profitably operate and control their own EV charging networks for the first time. By leveraging e-roaming, ensuring broad, intra-network charging, coupled with a novel, geo-advertising application, Saascharge not only enables the most profitable network economics but also the best driver engagement and charging experience available. Saascharge is based in the US and has operations in nine countries on three continents.