ZSuite Technologies Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by ZSuite Technologies for public relations services. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., ZSuite is a financial technology company offering digital tools that help businesses and individuals automate collection of recurring payments and the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

Established in 2019, ZSuite Technologies was founded by bringing bankers and experienced technology executives together to help banks and credit unions alike compete in an ever-changing landscape. By strengthening the relationship between financial institutions and underserved consumers, ZSuite builds solutions that satisfy the needs of niche businesses and customers.

Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency said, “Fintechs that help financial institutions pursue new business segments using digital tools is a really good place to be. ZSuite’s hyper-focus and understanding of bankers’ needs will serve them well.”

“Our partnership with the William Mills Agency team is a strategic step to take our brand to the next level,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO, ZSuite Technologies. “As we continue to develop and deploy digital escrow tools that solve long-standing issues, ZSuite will constantly innovate our solution. We are excited with all the successes we have had thus far with the William Mills team and look forward to what the future holds for the rest of 2021.”

About ZSuite Technologies

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power community financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that can be offered to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent, ZDeposit and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

To learn more about ZSuiteTechnologies and how it can help your financial institution, please visit www.ZSuitetech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.