Harris Williams Advises ACL Airshop as it Partners for Growth With Alinda Capital Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ACL Airshop, a global leader in air cargo unit load device (ULD) logistics solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers and other transportation clients, on its acquisition by Alinda Capital Partners (Alinda). ACL Airshop is a portfolio company of Argosy Private Equity (Argosy), Balance Point Capital (Balance Point), ORIX Private Equity Solutions, Azalea Capital (Azalea) and Ranger Aerospace (Ranger). The transaction was led by Chris Rogers, Chris Smith, Mike Rohman and Anya Bahros of the Harris Williams Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) Group.

“Air cargo is a long-term growth market,” said Chris Rogers, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Multiple factors are driving sustained demand for air cargo equipment and services, and we are seeing investors becoming increasingly active in this space.”

“ACL Airshop is a critical enabler of air cargo operations around the world, meeting the urgent needs of its customers through a global and strategically curated network of hub locations and a culture that prioritizes rapid responsiveness,” added Chris Smith, a director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to watch ACL Airshop continue to grow in partnership with Alinda.”

ACL Airshop is a full-service fleet management and equipment solutions provider to the air cargo industry. The company leases, manages, sells and repairs ULDs and manufactures cargo nets and straps equipment. Today, ACL Airshop operates around the world on six continents with service capabilities at over 50 of the world's top 100 cargo hub airports.

Alinda is a global investment firm that makes long-term investments in infrastructure assets that provide essential services. Alinda’s investment partners are predominantly pension funds serving public sector and private sector workers and seeking steady investments over the long term to match their pension liabilities. They include some of the largest institutional investors in the world. Alinda has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Miami; and London.

Argosy, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. (Argosy Capital) together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an SEC registered investment adviser with approximately $1.5 billion of assets under management.

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser.

ORIX Private Equity Solutions is a business unit of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), a financial services firm that has been providing innovative capital solutions that clients need to propel their business to the next level since 1981. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries—Boston Financial Investment Management, ORIX Real Estate Capital (the combined company of RED Capital Group and Lancaster Pollard), Hunt Real Estate Capital, NXT Capital, Mariner Investment Group, RB Capital and ORIX Capital Partners—include a team of more than 1,400 employees spanning over 30 offices across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $64 billion of assets under management, administration and servicing (including more than $9 billion held by the company and its subsidiaries, as of March 2019). Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 37 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX).

Azalea is an investment firm headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, providing strategic equity capital to privately owned, middle market firms in the Southeast to facilitate management buyouts, business recapitalizations and growth plans. Typical investment candidates will have minimum annual revenues of $10 million in the target industries of manufacturing, distribution, business services, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides capital, operating expertise and industry experience to significantly enhance the long-term value of its investments.

Ranger is a private equity management holding company that teams with larger institutional investors to acquire, grow and improve companies in aviation services, aerospace sub-specialties, airfield operations, logistics and government outsourcing. Since its founding in 1997 in Greenville, South Carolina, Ranger has managed and led approximately $650 million of buy and sell events via leveraged buyouts and internal growth investments.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams ADG Group offers strategic advice to a global base of leading aerospace, defense and government services clients. For more information on the ADG Group and other recent transactions, visit the ADG Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.