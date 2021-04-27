Commonwealth One Federal Credit Union Selects Access Softek for Security and Digital Banking Solutions

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking enterprise solution provider, announced that Commonwealth One Federal Credit Union has signed on for an array of its digital banking products.

Commonwealth One will now offer Access Softek’s Digital Banking, Real-Time Fraud Control, Conversational Banking and Biometric Authentication Manager solutions to its more than 37,000 members across the Virginia and Washington D.C. area.

The credit union’s central focus is helping members and being their one source for all their financial needs. Commonwealth One chose to partner with Access Softek because of the array of options the company offered to help members engage with their credit union in a remote environment. Digital banking platform upgrades are an integral part of that, as well as the addition of Conversational Banking, allowing members to use chatbot and video chat services to interact with the credit union from anywhere.

Using Real-Time Fraud Control and Biometric Authentication Manager (BAM) will keep Commonwealth One’s members and their accounts secure. Real-Time Fraud Control identifies patterns in the users behavior and triggers additional authentication measures for any out-of-pattern behaviors, stopping potential fraud before it becomes a larger issue. BAM also keeps members safe by creating an easier and more secure verification method. Using fingerprint scans or facial recognition on the member’s mobile device, BAM eliminates the need for passwords and pins which makes verification faster and easier while also making compromising an account much harder.

“Our members are our number one priority and right now they need the best online and mobile capabilities available,” said Charlotte Cash, CEO of Commonwealth One. “We chose Access Softek because of the diverse array of solutions they offer and how all of the solutions work together seamlessly.”

“Consistent innovation is what keeps our credit unions at the forefront of security, revenue growth, cost reduction, member growth and member satisfaction through the digital channel,” said Chris Doner, Founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Commonwealth One is one of those credit unions on the cutting edge of innovation, giving members all the channels they need to engage in and be safe in a digital environment, all through our enterprise platform.”

About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University). For more information, visit cofcu.org.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.