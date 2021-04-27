Legacybox Surpasses 1,000,000 Customers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacybox, a Chattanooga-based company that has grown 1,174 percent since 2014 and become the world’s largest digitizer of home videos and photos, recently surpassed a major milestone: 1,000,000 customers.

Since founding the company in 2007, Adam Boeselager and Nick Macco believed the best way to prove the value of their services was by courting customers instead of investors.

“We’ve never taken customers for granted,” Macco said. “Adam and I were so honored to have anyone call or e-mail us, that we talked to the first 10,000 customers personally. After every call we’d discuss how to improve, and then we’d make changes on the spot. We developed a deep understanding of what people were looking for and how we could meet their expectations.”

Through their ongoing interactions, they turned the formerly tedious, complicated, and time-consuming process of digitizing home movies and photos into something that was effortless and trustworthy.

Beginning with the invention of Legacybox, an all-inclusive kit that provides guidance on how to safely pack and ship videotapes and film reels, the company continued to innovate in order to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

The company was the first to create a real-time tracking system so customers could follow their order through every step of the process. And the first to offer a shipping-protection package to make sure people felt comfortable sending cherished home movies and photos through a delivery service.

As important as these innovations have been, it’s the personal connection people have with the product that stands out the most.

“Thank you for such a beautiful gift,” one customer recently wrote to the company. “I’ve listened to it, and it has made me cry, made me laugh, and made me smile again to hear my late husband’s voice. I will treasure this for the rest of my life.”

Among the priceless moments customers have trusted them with, the team at Legacybox has preserved footage of historical figures such as presidents, as well as the archive of screen and pencil tests for the world’s largest animation studio. And this past March, the company also digitized recordings that were getting sent to the Smithsonian.

And it’s not lost on the founders how all this work has shaped the reputation of their company.

“Early on, we’d explain what we do and maybe we’d get a nod or a confused look,” Boeselager said. “Now when we walk into meetings, people have seen our ads on Facebook or have used Legacybox themselves. It’s crazy how much our reach has expanded and how our brand recognition has grown.”

The company has leveraged this national reach to serve communities closer to home. In January this year, the founders devoted a section of their 110,000-square-foot production studio to launch Legacybox Academy, a work-study program that enables students from local high schools to complete the credits necessary for graduation while also getting paid to work alongside a trained staff and develop the professional skills they’ll need after graduation.

Visit Legacybox.com or call 1-800-656-6032 to learn more about the company.

About Legacybox:

Legacybox is an effortless way for people to have the priceless footage from videotapes, film reels, and other antiquated media digitally preserved on a format that will keep them accessible and safe forever. Over the past ten years, it has become the largest digitizing company in the world, setting the standard for how media is processed and earning the trust of museums, universities, governments, and more than 1,000,000 families across America. To learn more about Legacybox, visit legacybox.com.