dotdigital partners with Adobe to power enhanced customer engagement across all touchpoints

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, dotdigital, the leading marketing automation and customer engagement platform, announced the renewal of its status as a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, building on a long-standing relationship.

As a marketing automation partner for Adobe, dotdigital will continue to invest in Magento Commerce. The collaboration between dotdigital and Adobe underpins a joint commitment to enhancing omnichannel customer engagement throughout the online buying journey.

dotdigital first collaborated with Magento in August 2013 and went on to become a Premier Technology Partner for email marketing in 2015, helping retailers and brands increase consumer interaction and drive long-term loyalty and customer lifetime value (CLV). dotdigital was one of the first partners to be implemented directly into Magento’s core code base as a vendor bundled extension in December 2017, and has since been a premier choice for merchants and partners, thanks to the integrated and seamless user experience it creates for ecommerce and marketing teams.

In 2020, dotdigital and Adobe enhanced their combined commerce capabilities further with the launch of live chat, a critical customer service functionality for omnichannel businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns shuttered brick-and-mortar stores and demand for ecommerce boomed. Fast forward to 2021 and dotdigital now supports over 750 Magento merchants, including Tile Giant, Perricone MD and Hobby King, with its omnichannel marketing automation solution.

The continued relationship brings two digital commerce leaders together in their mission to power enhanced omnichannel customer engagement at every touchpoint. By enhancing shopper engagement across every touchpoint, retailers not only improve customer experiences, but also significantly increase business performance.

Combining dotdigital with Magento Commerce provides ecommerce and marketing teams with robust, innovative yet user-friendly technology to help them intelligently market to shoppers.

It also helps retailers better segment their data to easily build and run omnichannel automation campaigns, with beautiful emails and optimised landing pages. dotdigital allows advanced segments to be created across a variety data sources, including demographical, transactional, and geographical, to drive increased engagement through personalisation. It also allows retailers to increase revenues with targeted automated abandon-cart, re-engagement and loyalty campaigns.

In February 2021 and as part of the Magento 2.4.2 release, dotdigital launched transactional SMS capabilities for Magento Commerce. This allows merchants to engage with customers directly on their handheld devices in an automated and personalised way, whether they’ve just made a purchase or there’s a shipping update available to them.

Tink Taylor, Founder and President of dotdigital Group, said: “2021 sees us renew our combined commitment with Adobe to deliver best-in-class marketing automation solutions that grow value for merchants, while delivering seamless shopping journeys for consumers. We look forward to strengthening the integration of our joint solution amongst our customer bases, so that even more merchants operating on our platform can benefit from the business gains enhanced engagement offers.”

Milan Patel, CEO of dotdigital, added: “Having been one of the first Magento premier partners back in November 2015, we are delighted to announce our continued relationship with Adobe as a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.”

Commenting on the partnership renewal, Peter Sheldon, Senior Director of Commerce Strategy at Adobe, said: “I am delighted to see that dotdigital have renewed their partnership. We see dotdigital as an integral part of a merchant’s success once their site is launched. Its deep integration into the core of our platform enables merchants to seamlessly action their marketing strategies across multiple channels from email, SMS, push, WhatsApp, Facebook and even Live chat.”

Adobe’s Senior Director, Tech Partners, at Adobe, Nik Shroff, concluded: “The ability to turn data into actionable insights and personalised communications is essential for merchant success. dotdigital continues to innovate in this space and we look forward to collaborating with them to help merchants grow their businesses and delight customers.”

dotdigital is proud to be sponsoring Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference 2021, taking place on the 27-29 April. The event will help to expand skills in the industry, engage with other Experience Makers and inspire exceptional experiences that drive business growth and customer loyalty.