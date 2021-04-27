KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BERG FINANCE 2021 DAC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of BERG FINANCE 2021 DAC, a €295.3 million CMBS transaction collateralised by two loans. The loans are not cross-collateralised or cross-defaulted.

The Sirocco Loan is a €150.8 million floating rate loan that has a three-year term with two 12-month extension options. The loan is secured by the borrower’s freehold interest in four office properties. The offices are located in Austria, The Netherlands, Finland and Germany. As of March 2021, the properties were 83.5% leased by area, to approximately 56 tenants.

The Big Mountain Loan is a €148.3 million floating rate loan that has a two-year term with two 12-month extension options. The loan is secured by the borrower’s freehold and leasehold interest in a portfolio of 25 properties: 17 are office properties located in the Netherlands, seven are offices located in France and one is an industrial property located in the Netherlands. As of March 2021, the properties were 84.5% leased by area, to approximately 238 tenants.

