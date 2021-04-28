Heilind Asia Pacific Expanded the Product Line in South Asia with Belden Industrial Cable Solutions

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., announced an expanded inventory of electronic components and solutions exclusively for South Asia with Belden Industrial Cable Solutions.

Today, manufacturing productivity relies on continuous data communication and automation systems, as well as high-performance cabling solutions, and is more dependent than ever. Belden has developed the world's most comprehensive product line of industrial cable solutions, suitable for various applications; whether it is connecting all floors of the factory to the network, or connecting various process equipment and devices with their controllers in the control room, Or relay transmission of data between the control room, engineering department and remote manufacturing sites, or all of the above.

In petrochemical, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, power generation, pulp and paper, metals, food and beverages, or from general production workshops to company headquarters and other fields, Belden can provide customers with comprehensive industrial cable solutions. This allows customers to continue normal production and efficient operation under the most demanding environment. The most important thing is that customers can use Belden products with confidence.

All Belden factories have obtained ISO 9001; 2000 certification, strictly follow the industry's highest quality standards, and use the most advanced equipment, systems, control and process procedures for production.

Belden is founded by Joseph C. Belden in Chicago, Illinois in 1902. With more than 100 years in operation, Belden has a recognized reputation for doing business in a responsible and ethical manner. Belden's business is structured in four product platforms: industrial connectivity, industrial IT, enterprise connectivity and broadcast. Belden's connectivity business includes a wide range of copper, fiber and coaxial cable solutions and fiber and copper connectors for the enterprise, broadcast and industrial markets. Belden's networking business is made up of intelligent wired and wireless products that include Industrial Ethernet switches and related equipment, fiber optic interfaces and media converters used to bridge fieldbus networks over long distances as well as load-moment indicators for mobile cranes and other load-bearing equipment.

Heilind Asia Pacific’s Regional Product Marketing Manager, Christabel Han said, “The expansion of South Asia product line with Belden Industrial Cable Solutions has really bring great value to the market. We will continuingly distribute quality interconnect and cable solutions together with Belden.”

Heilind Asia Pacific supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and Asia Pacific including India.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 24 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, LinkedIn, Weibo and Twitter.

About Belden:

Belden is founded by Joseph C. Belden in Chicago, Illinois in 1902. For more than 100 years, customers who have required unsurpassed performance and durability for signal transmission have counted on the Belden brand.

In the 20th century that trusts was built on high-performance wire and cable products. Today, Belden designs, manufactures and sells a comprehensive portfolio of cable, connectivity and networking products for the transmission of signals for data, sound and video applications. Belden continues to pursue sustainability throughout our business operations; Belden is focused on the triple bottom line: social, environmental, and financial factors. For more information, please visit http://www.belden.com/.