Lubrizol Partners With Advonex to Add to Its Portfolio of Sustainable Ingredients

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lubrizol Life Science – Beauty (LLS Beauty) is partnering with Canadian firm Advonex International Corp. to develop renewable ingredients for the beauty and personal care market.

Advonex, which is based in Kingston, Ontario, produces plant-based hydrocarbons through patented processes. These innovative hydrocarbons replace petroleum-based ingredients such as silicone, petrolatum and mineral oil with environmentally favorable components. The hydrocarbons also replicate the sensory experience silicone provides in skin care, hair care and skin cleansing products.

“We’re proud to work with Advonex to further expand our growing portfolio of natural and sustainable ingredients,” said Doug Nalley, North America Business Director LLS Beauty and Home. “We expect this partnership to allow us to develop replacements for silicones in beauty products and help us fulfill our mission to help the world Live Better.”

“Working with LLS Beauty provides Advonex with the market expertise and global distribution that is needed to address the growing demand for alternatives to petroleum-based ingredients in the beauty and personal care market space,” said Chad Joshi, President & CEO of Advonex. “This agreement demonstrates LLS Beauty’s on-going commitment to sustainability and accelerates our ability to enter and serve the personal care market.”

The Advonex partnership is only the latest step in LLS Beauty’s commitment to sustainability. In recent years, Lubrizol has acquired Laboratoire Phenobio, an innovative supplier of naturally derived extracts and natural performance ingredients and formed global collaborations with CP Kelco and Corbion Biotech, Inc., market leaders in nature-based chemistry.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world Move Cleaner, Create Smarter and Live Better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

About Advonex

Advonex International develops and sells sustainable ingredients for personal care, industrial lubricants and other markets. Produced using a patented process, our ingredients deliver performance that exceeds their petroleum-based counterparts at a cost-competitive price. Advonex’s platform technology creates cost-effective renewable white oils, base oils, waxes, and petrolatum. Awarded the 2018 “Chemical Innovation of the Year” by World Bio Markets and nominated the “Most Sustainable Raw Material” of 2017 by the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, the company aims to make the world a better place by helping you improve your business with our scientific innovations. Our Science. Your Business. Better World.