ON24 and Outreach Partner to Help Sales Teams Increase Customer Conversion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it will integrate ON24 Intelligence with Outreach, a leading sales engagement platform. The planned integration will allow joint customers to access ON24 prospect engagement data directly within the Outreach platform. Now customers will be able to create connected workflows that allow revenue teams to track prospect engagement across marketing and sales activities to drive personalized interactions and accelerate their customer pipeline.

ON24 Intelligence tracks, measures, and understands audience engagement and buying signals during ON24 digital experiences, using advanced AI to give companies a complete, 360-degree view of their prospects and prioritize sales leads. The Outreach sales engagement platform helps companies increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers.

Together, first-person customer and prospect profiles, content consumption, and engagement data – from CTA clicks and survey responses to questions asked – from ON24 webinars, virtual conferences, and multimedia content hubs will seamlessly flow into Outreach. Information will be updated and available in near real-time in Outreach as live and on-demand ON24 digital experiences occur.

With AI-powered analytics from ON24 Intelligence combined with sales insights and AI-driven sales engagement enabled by Outreach, joint customers will have a detailed history of engagement to drive the next best action with prospects and customers, from sending an email with personalized content to scheduling a sales call or demo. Once the integration is live, marketing and sales will be able to deliver the right sequence of interactions at the right time in the right channel.

“ON24 digital experiences create rich engagement data and intelligence that sales teams can use to maximize business outcomes,” said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. “Across our ecosystem of partners, we’re focused on delivering deep audience insights to a rep’s daily workflow and keeping sales informed at every step of the customer journey. Integration with ON24 is a great fit, allowing us to bring context from a buyer’s digital experiences into the seller’s engagement.”

“Outreach is a powerful sales engagement platform that guides salespeople to take the right actions with customers and prospects,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. “With a seamless and detailed data handoff between marketing and sales, organizations can personalize customer engagement and deliver the most impactful experiences to convert prospects into buyers.”

Integration of ON24 Intelligence with the Outreach sales engagement platform is planned for public availability later this year through Outreach Galaxy, an app marketplace for the modern sales team, and ON24 Connect, a portfolio of flexible APIs and third-party integrations with leading marketing and sales applications. ON24 customers who would like to be early adopters can contact their ON24 account team.

In other news, ON24 recently announced it will integrate ON24 Webcast Elite content and audience engagement data with Veeva CRM Events Management to provide marketing and sales teams with an end-to-end solution for planning, executing, and measuring the impact of digital events and engagement activities with healthcare professionals. Read the press release to learn more.

For more information on the Outreach integration, join us at the upcoming The ON24 Experience virtual event on April 28, 2021. You’ll learn about the digital experiences marketing leaders are creating to engage audiences, as well as the latest technology integrations with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. Register at ON24.com/Experience.

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. The only sales engagement platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing Sales Engagement Platform on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,600 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

