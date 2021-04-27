Viant Expands DoubleVerify Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced the successful integration of DoubleVerify’s Inventory Quality Management (IQM) into the Adelphic® advertising software. IQM provides transparency into the quality of digital media for the world’s largest ad platforms. The new integration serves as an additional layer of Adelphic’s Inventory Quality Program, which provides premium, brand safety controls across all formats, including Connected TV (CTV).

“Viant’s partnership with DoubleVerify underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality inventory to our brands and agencies,” said Jonathan Ahuna, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, Viant. “We are excited that this partnership will boost our existing brand safety and fraud prevention protocols across all Adephic channels, including CTV, a big focus area for today’s marketer.”

According to eMarketer, US CTV ad spending was estimated to total $8.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase to $11.36 billion in 2021. By 2024, it is expected to reach $18.29 billion, more than double the amount spent in 2020.

“Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV as an alternative to linear television,” said Steve Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “Credible, independent measurement for channels like CTV is required to give brands and agencies confidence in their media investment. We are excited to provide Adelphic’s customers an added layer of insight and control when it comes to their media buying.”

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the online advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. To learn more, visit: www.DoubleVerify.com.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner, and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated industry growth and effects of software integration. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.