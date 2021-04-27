Bold Commerce Joins the MACH Alliance to Help Advance the Movement to Composable Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers checkout, subscriptions, and pricing experiences for enterprise retailers and DTC brands, today announced it has joined the MACH Alliance. Bold will work alongside other members to bring awareness and education to the market on how to benefit from open tech ecosystems and composable enterprise technology.

MACH Alliance is a non-profit organization of technology companies and agencies founded by Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. Committed to future-proofing enterprise technology, the Alliance advocates for a technology ecosystem which is: microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bold to the Alliance," says Kelly Goetsch, President of the MACH Alliance. "Their approach perfectly represents the present and future of commerce by allowing customers to purchase standalone best of breed apps (checkout UI, subscriptions, pricing, etc). Their apps can be easily layered on top of any commerce platform, enabling true composable commerce."

“With today's changing consumer needs, many brands are looking to a modular approach for their commerce tech stack so they have optionality to keep evolving it for the future. We’re in a unique position in that our technology literally is the checkout, with the ingredients to power any type of experience a brand can imagine--anywhere. This is in complete lockstep with MACH architecture as a key driver in the future of commerce,” says Yvan Boisjoli, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold.

A common challenge MACH architecture addresses is the interoperability of microservices to innovate and evolve all while seamlessly integrating with one another.

Bold Commerce is meeting this curation vision with its namesake checkout solution “Bold Checkout,” an API-driven technology that enables retail brands to customize their checkout experience by adding payment methods, BOPIS, integrations to tax, fraud, shipping, marketing solutions and more. In addition Bold Subscriptions and Bold Price Rules seamlessly extend capabilities to drive recurring revenue and a single source of truth for pricing and promotions across channels.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable checkout experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi’s Game Fuel, to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.