Bidgely Announces ‘Energy Analytics for Utilities’ on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today announced it has launched Energy Analytics for Utilities on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with Bidgely’s energy insight widgets embedded within Salesforce to enrich account analysis for utilities. By integrating consumption-level insights into their existing CRM system, the offering solves a critical pain point for utility system integrators by consolidating customer data into one single platform. Bidgely is already actively working with a top tier investor-owned utility company to drive additional value from the new integrated Salesforce experience.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Energy Analytics for Utilities is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MSnSEEA1

Energy Analytics for Utilities

Bidgely’s consumption-level insights derived from smart meter data enable a 360-degree customer view through its horizontal enterprise platform that plugs directly into Salesforce and works across all use cases and utility programs. Utilities can incorporate this data-driven customer and business intelligence into various customer touch points, such as customer service and call center experiences. Equipped with individual customer insights in a consolidated platform, customer service representatives can provide better service, improve customer satisfaction, resolve issues more quickly and promote utility programs. Utilities currently using both Salesforce and Bidgely can integrate AI-powered energy insights into one configurable ecosystem.

“Through Bidgely’s embeddable widgets, utilities can apply the same energy insights used to personalize customer data to enrich their existing IT stack and plug energy insights into multiple workflows,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “We recognize there are many customer touch points, and we created a way to become a component within existing CRMs to ease our utility customers’ digital journey.”

“Energy Analytics for Utilities is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by integrating data insights into existing utility workflows," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

To learn more about how a dynamic CRM with integrated analytics unlocks the potential to enhance operational workflows, watch the fireside chat featuring Salesforce and Bidgely.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.