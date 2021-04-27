Delta Apparel Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Technology Company Autoscale.ai

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Autoscale.ai to integrate its technology that automates the product design, marketplace listings and advertising management for online retail.

DTG2Go is a market leader in the on-demand, direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. DTG2Go uses highly-automated factory processes and its proprietary software to deliver on-demand, high-quality digitally printed apparel direct to consumers on behalf of its customers. The strategic alliance between DTG2Go and Autoscale.ai brings the two technology-minded businesses together to provide a seamless solution to customers – from design to fulfillment.

Through this strategic partnership, the Autoscale.ai technology will be integrated with DTG2Go to offer its customers an innovative solution for selling on-demand decorated apparel utilizing Autoscale’s automated workflow for design creation, art and licensing management and ad-spending for online revenue. More specifically, Autoscale.ai enables one single design to be instantaneously transformed into hundreds of variations for broader consumer appeal. The patent-pending software then automatically optimizes the product descriptions and lists those products virtually across multiple online marketplaces. Utilizing data-driven analytics and advanced automation built into the software, customers can easily focus designs on consumer preferences and more efficiently utilize advertising to boost sales.

Deborah H. Merrill, President of the Delta Group, commented, “As the on-demand model has grown, we consistently hear from our customers about the time and effort it takes to get their graphics online and available to consumers. While DTG2Go’s on-demand supply chain takes care of everything once the consumer buys the product, we wanted to expand our solution to give customers the tools to quickly and efficiently bring more graphic designs to the on-demand model. Autoscale is the automation software that does exactly that, bringing products to market faster with fewer resources. We believe that combining DTG2Go’s on-demand supply chain with Autoscale’s design automation technology will further revolutionize the apparel retail marketplace.”

Autoscale.ai founder and Chief Executive Officer, TK Stohlman, commented, “The events of the past year have accelerated consumers’ e-commerce habits, and the timing is right for Delta and Autoscale to expand on what to date was exclusively a digital printing relationship.”

“We see Delta as a leading provider of activewear apparel with strong relationships across the wholesale and retail apparel marketplace. Recognizing DTG2Go as the industry leader in on-demand printing, we are proud to be partnering with them,” Stohlman said. “Autoscale has built patent-pending technology that automates the entire product design, marketplace listing, and advertising management process and we couldn’t be more excited to deploy our technology exclusively with DTG2Go and its partners.”

For more information about DTG2Go digital print and fulfillment solutions, please contact Vince Sciandra, DTG2Go’s Vice President of Business Development, at Vince.Sciandra@DTG2Go.com or by phone at 727-800-9767.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go’s proprietary technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business digital platform. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its ecommerce sites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

About Autoscale.ai

A Dallas-based software company, Autoscale.ai leverages proprietary technology to automate product design, marketing, sales and fulfillment. Using patent-pending technology, Autoscale combines design and advertising technology to automate the product creation and digital marketing processes. Autoscale.ai also owns and operates FanPrint.com, a proof-of-concept retail platform selling sports team merchandise.

