DCM and Habitat for Humanity Canada Announce Partnership to Benefit Communities

BRAMPTON, Ontario & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (“DCM”) (TSX: DCM) and Habitat for Humanity Canada (“Habitat Canada”) are pleased to announce a new partnership that will see the two organizations join forces, bringing private sector capabilities and expertise to a national not-for-profit organization. DCM will offer a wide range of in-kind services to Habitat Canada, including but not limited to brand strategy, communications, retail design, technology solutions, and comprehensive commercial print. DCM’s primary focus will be optimizing the operations, messaging, and customer experience of Habitat ReStore’s unique network of stores, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The Habitat ReStore network, featuring 109 locations across Canada, accepts and sells donated home furnishings, appliances, and renovation materials, giving eco-conscious Canadians a concrete way to reduce their carbon footprint and keep items out of landfills. All of the proceeds from Habitat ReStore sales go directly to Habitat for Humanity, funding home builds and enabling the financial independence and sustainability of the charity.

Habitat for Humanity’s model of affordable homeownership helps families who need a safe and decent place to live, buy their own home. Habitat Homeowners volunteer up to 500 hours and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income, allowing them to build a strong foundation and the financial stability to plan for their futures.

Both Habitat Canada and Habitat ReStore will receive the brand-building solutions DCM brings to market for hundreds of top tier private and public sector clients across Canada. “Leveraging the power of external partnerships is an important part of our vision for the future—and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be embarking on this journey with DCM,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Working with DCM gives us a valuable opportunity to materially improve the way we tell our story and the way our brand comes to life.”

For DCM, the collaboration offers employees the opportunity to create meaningful impact in their communities. “This isn’t about simply ‘showing our support’ or writing a cheque,” says Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. “It’s a very meaningful and real partnership for us because we’re all going to have the chance to roll up our sleeves and dig in, impacting everything from Habitat’s day-to-day operations to their national messaging. And we’re going to see the outcomes of this great work reflected in our own communities.”

About DCM

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, consumer health, energy, and not-for-profit sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we are able to meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask. And we can do it all with advanced data security, regulatory compliance, and bilingual communications, in digital or print.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca