PERENfra and DIF Capital Partners Announce North American Water Infrastructure Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PERENfra LLC (“PERENfra”) and DIF Infrastructure Fund VI, managed by DIF Capital Partners (“DIF”), are pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement to develop and acquire water infrastructure opportunities in North America. The partnership will focus on all areas of water for municipal and industrial uses, targeting large scale investments towards development of a significant portfolio of over USD $1.5 billion.

PERENfra is led by an experienced management team with a strong network in the water sector and has several investment opportunities already in process. DIF's complementary expertise in development and infrastructure investment as well as access to capital through its DIF Infrastructure Fund VI will help accelerate growth of the portfolio. The partnership’s investment strategy focuses on both acquisitions of operational projects and late-stage development projects targeting water efficiency and reliability while providing positive social and environmental impacts.

Jeff Nelson, Founder and CEO of PERENfra said, “We are proud and excited to partner with DIF to provide essential water infrastructure in North America and beyond. There is a transition coming in water infrastructure, and as the needs for water continue to become more complex, we have built an industry leading team with the right partners to provide safe, sustainable, efficient solutions for the long-term.”

“Significant capital is required for necessary upgrades in water infrastructure systems across North America. DIF is pleased to be partnering with the experienced specialist team at PERENfra in pursuit of critical investments in essential water infrastructure,” said Marko Kremer, Head of DIF North America.

DIF was advised by Allen & Overy (legal). PERENfra was advised by Davis Graham & Stubbs (legal) and Mount Vernon Partners (transactional).

About DIF Capital Partners:

DIF Capital Partners is a global independent investment fund management company with approximately €8.5 billion of funds under management. Through nine investment funds, DIF Capital Partners invests in high-quality infrastructure assets that generate long-term and stable cash flows, including water, transportation, renewable energy, regulated utilities, and other infrastructure projects in North America, Europe, South America and Australia.

https://www.dif.eu/

About PERENfra:

PERENfra is a United States based infrastructure company focused on operational and development opportunities in the water sector across various geographies. PERENfra takes a long-term approach to owning and operating essential assets and our team has a reputation of providing efficiency and certainty for our clients and partners. PERENfra currently owns and operates assets providing municipal water supply and environmental conservation.

https://www.perenfra.com/