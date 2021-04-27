Alida Focuses on Complete View of the Customer for Spring 2021 Product Release

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first Customer Experience Management (CXM) & Insights Platform, today delivered its Spring 2021 product release, bringing to market new features across the Alida CXM & Insights Platform. Enhancements in today’s release enable its customers to better optimize customer experience (CX), product experience (PX), brand experience (BX) and employee experience (EX).

“Today’s release strengthens Alida’s position as a CX leader,” says Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering at Alida. “Brands want to capture and visualize experience data to understand and action customer feedback in real time. We’re thrilled to provide our clients with AI-driven analytics and deep integration of experience data (XD) and operational data (OD) to help them close the feedback loop with their customers. Alida is all about closed-loop experience management.”

Combine Experience Data & Operational Data for One View of the Customer

The Alida Platform has been strengthened to combine operational data sources with its own experiential data. Three key integrations include.

Social review data: is a powerful channel for indirect feedback and can be used to trigger automatic actions for direct follow up

is a powerful channel for indirect feedback and can be used to trigger automatic actions for direct follow up Ingest operational data: ingest data from popular CRM systems (Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics) into Alida to better understand customers

ingest data from popular CRM systems (Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics) into Alida to better understand customers Human Resource Information System (HRIS) integration enables access for Voice of Employee use cases to trigger specific all staff actions

Understand and Quickly Action Customer Feedback & Sentiment

The Alida Platform has new capabilities to manage customer journeys and automatically action critical responses.

Slack case management increases efficiency of communications for necessary customer follow up

increases efficiency of communications for necessary customer follow up Event-driven surveys automatically initiate surveys with customers based on a variety of activity triggers for near real-time feedback

automatically initiate surveys with customers based on a variety of activity triggers for near real-time feedback Choice-based conjoint analysis collects deeper insights to identify ideal pricing and product attributes by using a new advanced question type

collects deeper insights to identify ideal pricing and product attributes by using a new advanced question type Arabic & Hebrew surveys collects feedback in Arabic and Hebrew languages through surveys in the right-to-left native language format

collects feedback in Arabic and Hebrew languages through surveys in the right-to-left native language format Media industry solution provides media brands with pre-built packaged templates designed to easily gather insights and take action

provides media brands with pre-built packaged templates designed to easily gather insights and take action Alida Mobile App enables convenient access to validate their CX programs and stay informed

Improve Data Visualization and Analysis Across Platform and Products

Alida now has enhanced visualization and analysis at all levels within the platform to drive better customer-centric decisions.

Alida CXM dashboard summarizes the week’s activity, for a snapshot of review activity critical to brand or product perception

summarizes the week’s activity, for a snapshot of review activity critical to brand or product perception Alida Analytics now includes dashboards that combine community and survey data, and crosstab enhancements

now includes dashboards that combine community and survey data, and crosstab enhancements Alida Touchpoint has enhanced analytics that surfaces the most meaningful data and analyzes real-time performance of CX activities

has enhanced analytics that surfaces the most meaningful data and analyzes real-time performance of CX activities Alida Mobile App has configurable dashboards and an enhanced home page to keep users updated on-the-go with key CX and community metrics

For more information on Alida’s products and how they can help your organization uncover and action its customers’ truth, visit www.alida.com/products.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.