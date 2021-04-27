Copasa Selects DXC Technology to Lead Enterprise-wide Strategic Business Process System Transformation

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has been chosen by Copasa (Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais) to modernize and automate its strategic business processes for back office and commercial areas in an significant transformation initiative that aims to improve the water and sanitation infrastructure in Brazil.

All areas of the company, from the back office (such as supplies, finance, accounting, treasury, HR, among others) to the commercial, will benefit from intelligent automation capabilities through SAP S/4HANA for Utilities and cloud applications SuccessFactors, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) and Asset Manager. Integration of these platforms and the analytics they deliver, will result in improved real-time business decision making, more efficient operations and cost savings, among other benefits. Approximately 11.8 million people served by the company in the municipalities of Minas Gerais will directly benefit from the modernization of customer service processes, thereby streamlining the entire cycle of services provided.

Advanced application solutions across the Enterprise Technology Stack will provide a consolidated 360-degree view of the customer and integrate communication channels, call center, virtual agency and physical agencies, billing and collection to enable real-time information management. These capabilities that includes predictive models and machine learning, will help to reduce fraud, facilitate planning and analysis and improve Copasa's strategic decision-making.

“The world's largest utilities companies rely on DXC to manage, modernize and protect their systems. With proven expertise in utilities and ability to deliver solutions that address complex business challenges, we are delighted to work with Copasa to help them transform their business, integrating new technologies to achieve improved business outcomes and experiences for the company and everyone they serve,” says Ricardo Ferreira, CEO of DXC Technology for South Latam.

Copasa´s executives Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and Cristiane Schwanka, Relationship and Market Director, recognize the value that DXC will bring to the project: “We started to act with more agility and security, guided by intelligent IT processes. Now we are able to offer not only a better customer experience to our customers, but also to our partners and employees increasing our competitive advantage, being ready for the future.”

The implementation of this system transformation is already in progress, with over than 200 professionals from DXC and Copasa partnering with SAP: “This new business initiative reinforces the more than 35 years of partnership with DXC which has been operating, automating and continuously improving the business processes enabled by some of the most complex enterprise SAP ecosystems in the world,” said Ubiraci Matta, Regional Strategic Alliances Director at SAP Brazil.

