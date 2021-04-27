Zonehaven and Intterra Announce Strategic Partnership and First Pilot Deployment with Oregon Fire Chiefs Association

SAN FRANCISCO & CASTLE ROCK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zonehaven, the #1 Provider of Evacuation Management solutions, and Intterra, the leader in All-Hazards Incident and Operational Management, today announced a strategic partnership in conjunction with a pilot installation sponsored by the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association in partnership with FM Global. The integration of the Intterra and Zonehaven Platforms will increase safety for residents by:

1 st responders have a “single pane of glass” to forecast incidents, order an evacuation and respond.

responders have a “single pane of glass” to forecast incidents, order an evacuation and respond. Alerting the community of an evacuation across many channels and a website with current status.

Decreasing evacuation decision and execution time so that Police and Emergency Management can facilitate the evacuation and allowing Fire Fighters to then focus on containing the incident.

Intterra and Zonehaven are both map-based information tools that simplify decision making to increase safety for residents and 1st responders. Intterra’s Operations and Incident Management solutions allow fire and police to see the current status of an event, including the location of 1st responders, equipment and the status of the supplies needed to respond to any emergency effectively.

Zonehaven EVAC is the first zone-based Evacuation Management Platform that uses advanced algorithms to create effective evacuation zones, determine effective routing and traffic control points, and model events to prepare for a wildfire or other emergencies. Police, Fire and Emergency Services work collaboratively to finalize the zones and add hyper-local knowledge such as temporary shelters, temporary evacuation routes, facilities needing additional evacuation time and homeless camps.

During an event, Fire and Police can share a view of an incident via a Tablet, Phone or Browser, run forecasts of the event progression and determine which zones should be evacuated or placed on warning. When the evacuation is ordered, the system communicates the evacuation immediately via all available channels: Community Alerting Systems, Press Releases, Twitter, Facebook, etc. Zonehaven AWARE is a community website for residents to view incident status and access emergency information.

“With this partnership, Fire and Police and Emergency Management can see the entire picture in one place,” said Fire Chief Roger Johnson of the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association. “When a Wildfire or other emergency happens, our 1st priority is to move people to safety. On one screen we can see the fire progression, the Zonehaven evac zones and the location of our resources to make good decisions fast and accurately communicate an evacuation with a few clicks on a screen.”

“This is the next generation of public safety,” said Brian Collins, CEO of Intterra. “Adding the first and best Evacuation Management Platform to the Intterra’s solutions gives Fire and Police a one-stop solution to respond to an emergency and get people to safety as fast as a possible.”

Charlie Crocker, Zonehaven’s CEO, added: “Our goal is to save lives. This partnership helps us do just that.”

About Intterra: Decision support for all hazards mitigation, response & recovery for over a decade at every level from federal, to state and local first responding agencies of all sizes.

About Zonehaven: Empowering first responders and agencies with evacuation management tools to plan, train for and execute live evacuations and communicate status immediately to the public.