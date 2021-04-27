PAC Fiber Selects ADTRAN’s Combo PON to Harvest Better Broadband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced PAC Fiber is leveraging ADTRAN’s 10G fiber access platform with flexible Combo PON technology to future proof its broadband network. The service provider is a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) recipient, and ADTRAN is helping it seamlessly improve network capacity and expand its network to reach more subscribers. PAC Fiber is leveraging the expanded capacity of XGS-PON to support its community in rural Georgia as the need for better, faster broadband grows. It is now offering multi-gigabit broadband services that will connect local farms, families and students to better economic opportunities.

PAC Fiber is a residential and business service provider based in Bryan County, Georgia—about an hour west of Savannah. It is expanding services into Evans County, a community that is famous for its Vidalia onion crop. Many farms now utilize advanced agriculture systems, like connected sprinklers, that rely on wireless internet to enable more precise, remote management. However, Evans County was underserved by most major service providers, leaving the community in a broadband desert. In fact, farmers had to travel into neighboring towns to leverage free Wi-Fi at fast food restaurants just to manage their crop watering schedules. Local students made the same trip to log onto virtual learning platforms and complete homework assignments. PAC Fiber knew this neighboring community deserved a better broadband option, so it selected the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology to seamlessly update its network’s capabilities to multi-gigabit service delivery and greater customer capacity throughout Evans County.

“We’re in an age where connectivity is crucial to quality of life—especially in a pandemic where remote work, learning, healthcare and even social visits have gone virtual. But beyond that, broadband can connect communities to important opportunities that enable residents and businesses to thrive,” said Adam Kennedy, Director for Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority. “We’re thankful for PAC Fiber and its broadband network. This advanced infrastructure will enable us to attract new industries, support existing businesses and generate a brighter future for local families.”

“The difference between us and a Tier 1 operator is that we prioritize our community over revenue. When the pandemic hit, we put every consideration in place to support our local residents and businesses, even setting up hot spots in parks where students could stay in their car and remain safe while connecting to the internet to do schoolwork,” said Noah Covington, Director of Operations at PAC Fiber. “We have partnered with ADTRAN for many years and they always help us build the right network that is agile, reliable and enables us to do these types of community initiatives, while keeping our prices competitive.”

The ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform is the highest density XGS-PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry’s most comprehensive RDOF portfolio. By selecting ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology, PAC Fiber can merge its mature GPON network with next-generation multi-gigabit XGS-PON technology to save 66% in energy costs versus operating two separate GPON and XGS-PON modules. Because it supports XGS-PON technology on the same fiber plant and the same electronics that delivers their GPON technology, Combo PON removes the need to reinforce feeder fiber, change the fiber plant, add space and power, or make complex OSS/IT changes.

“ADTRAN understands the economic and quality of life impacts fiber broadband can have on a community and the people that live there, and we’re excited to help bring better broadband services to Bryan and Evans Counties,” said Craig Stein, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “We want all of our customers to have the ability to deliver high-impact fiber broadband services wherever it is needed to help businesses grow, students learn and communities prosper. ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology can play a key role in making the economics of higher-value fiber broadband services work for communities like those PAC Fiber serves.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s fiber access platform’s full features, please visit www.adtran.com/TA5000. To read more about PAC Fiber and its journey to bring next-generation broadband to rural Georgia, please download the case study here www.portal.adtran.com/PACFiber.

