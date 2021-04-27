AppSmart Teams Up with Zoom to Help Digital Technology Advisors Provide Best-In-Class Remote Work Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppSmart®, the leading source to find, buy, and manage all business technology services, today announced a new agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., to offer Zoom’s full suite of unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) products to AppSmart Technology Advisors and their customers. AppSmart Technology Advisors can now offer Zoom’s suite of unified communications solutions, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars, to their customers.

AppSmart provides businesses a trusted platform and ecosystem with which to source, implement and manage thousands of business technology services. AppSmart Technology Advisors are a core component of the ecosystem, empowering businesses to create smarter technology solutions by providing them expert advice, implementation, and support. Technology Advisors can now use Zoom’s expanded resources through this new agreement to create more integrated solutions, provide omnichannel customer experiences, and deliver better end-to-end support for their customers.

“Zoom is one of the leaders in the UCaaS and video space, and businesses need innovative, reliable and secure communication services now more than ever before,” said Matt Harty, Vice President of Communications Services at AppSmart. “We look forward to working even more closely with Zoom’s sales and support teams to empower our Technology Advisors in their mission to accelerate digital transformation for their customers.”

“AppSmart is known throughout the industry as a powerful facilitator of business digital transformation,” said Laura Padilla, Head of Global Business Development and Channel for Zoom. “Their innovative platform provides businesses with smart access to technology services, and we’re excited to support them and their Technology Advisors through this new agreement.”

Over the past year, many companies have had to make the transition to remote work quickly. With solutions from Zoom, Technology Advisors can now more easily meet that need with state- of-the-art communications tools. “COVID-19 has made it clear that work from home is the new work paradigm that’s here to stay,” said Sam Singer of the Comtel Group, an AppSmart Technology Advisor. “To guide our customers through the complexities of digital transformation, we rely on established solutions from reliable partners. We are thrilled that we can now leverage the power of the AppSmart platform to provide our customers Zoom’s robust technology solutions.”

For Technology Advisors interested in selling Zoom through AppSmart, reach out to AppSmart at help@appsmart.com or register here to become an AppSmart Technology Advisor.

AppSmart is the #1 marketplace to find, buy and manage all business technology services including connectivity, wireless, software, infrastructure, energy, managed services, and devices. Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart and our network of Digital Technology Advisors to help them make smarter technology decisions.

