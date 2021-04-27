EnlivenHealth Partners with Twilio to Accelerate Launch of Transformative Patient Communications Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc., (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that its EnlivenHealth™ division is partnering with Twilio, the leading cloud communications and customer engagement platform, to accelerate the creation and launch of breakthrough patient engagement solutions designed to transform the practice and business of retail pharmacy. Studies have shown that better patient engagement and communications produce measurably better patient adherence and health outcomes, leading to increased patient retention, improved quality scores, and higher revenue growth and profitability for pharmacies.1, 2

With Twilio's highly scalable cloud communications technology, EnlivenHealth is optimizing pharmacy workflows and automating repetitive tasks, without giving up the personal touch that has made pharmacists among the most trusted healthcare professionals. EnlivenHealth's advanced communications technologies free up pharmacists' time to provide patients with higher value, revenue-generating services such as COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and Medication Therapy Management (MTM) counseling.

EnlivenHealth is leveraging Twilio's industry-leading cloud communications platform to expand its Omnichannel Communications solutions, enabling pharmacies and health plans to create a truly personalized experience for their patients and members. These solutions include EnlivenHealth Personalized Communications, which features conversational IVR (for interactive inbound/outbound phone communications), SMS texting, chatbots, email, and a mobile app that can be customized with the pharmacy or health plan brand.

"As a market leader in cloud-based communications and digital consumer engagement, Twilio is enabling us to accelerate the launch of digital, SaaS communications technologies designed to empower retail pharmacists to strengthen patient engagement and boost business results," said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Omnicell. "This partnership is another step in our journey to bring the Autonomous Pharmacy vision to life on the frontlines of healthcare."

“Patient engagement is a critical aspect of the digital transformation happening in healthcare, as we shift from in-person to digital-first,” said Susan Collins, global head of healthcare at Twilio. “Patients want the kind of convenience and personalized connection that shows providers really understand them. Technologies like EnlivenHealth's omnichannel patient engagement solution free up providers to connect with patients when it really matters, and are advancing the future of healthcare, where better digital engagement supports better health outcomes.”

"The digital revolution has had perhaps its most profound effect on communications, but retail pharmacy has lagged in embracing these major technology innovations," said Danny Sanchez, vice president and general manager of EnlivenHealth. "That all changes starting today. Our new partnership brings together Omnicell's and EnlivenHealth's technology leadership in medication management and patient engagement for clinical care, with Twilio's unmatched capabilities in cloud-based digital communications. We plan to leverage this partnership to empower retail pharmacies and health plans to create even stronger engagement for the lifelong optimal health of their patients and members, while also helping our customers to ensure the long-term health of their businesses."

Built on a Transformative “Appointment-based” Pharmacy Workflow Model

The new Personalized Communications solution is a key component of EnlivenHealth's Patient Engagement Platform, which is deployed by more than 30,000 pharmacies nationwide. Integrated into the platform are EnlivenHealth's industry-leading patient engagement and communications solutions that are built on the company's signature appointment-based pharmacy workflow model. This new operating model uses digital technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics to automate traditionally manual processes and streamline pharmacy workflows. The result is that pharmacists have more time to spend on providing value-added services and keeping their patients healthy and happy.

In addition to Personalized Communications, EnlivenHealth's key appointment-based solutions include Medication Synchronization, CareScheduler (which many pharmacies across the USA have been using to manage COVID-19 vaccinations), Medication Therapy Management, and Opioid Mitigation.

