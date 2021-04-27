The Hartford Donates $2 Million To Move United To Advance Adaptive Sports Movement

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford, a long-time supporter of adaptive sports, is donating $2 million over the next two years to Move United, the nation’s leading community-based adaptive sports organization, to launch The Hartford’s Competition Series and a new digital fitness platform.

“We believe people are capable of achieving amazing things with the right encouragement and support and have seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on one’s health and productivity,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Bromage. “We are dedicated to expanding access to sports participation for people of all abilities and remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to advancing the adaptive sports movement.”

Starting in 2021, The Hartford’s ongoing Ability Equipped program will include The Hartford’s Competition Series featuring two of the nation’s most prominent adaptive sports competitions: the UCO Endeavor Games located in Edmond, Okla., June 10-13 and Move United Junior Nationals held near Denver, Colo., July 17-23. The events will provide more than 600 youth and adults with disabilities the opportunity to compete in 12 adaptive sports, participate in learning clinics and receive national classification. Each event within the series will feature a signature surprise moment for a participant, which includes a donation of a custom piece of adaptive equipment. The company donation will also support The Hartford Ski Spectacular hosted by Move United in Breckenridge, Colo., in December 2021.

In addition, part of The Hartford’s donation will support the launch of Move United OnDemand – a digital fitness platform that will offer online, adaptive sports training for all ability levels that is accessible anytime, anywhere. Participants can choose from a variety of strength, yoga, cardio, HIIT and dance-inspired classes taught by accomplished instructors, including 2019 World Champion Para-Snowboarder Keith Gabel.

“We’ve been working side by side with The Hartford to bring greater awareness to adaptive sports for nearly three decades,” said Move United’s Executive Director Glenn Merry. “Parlaying the success of our programming and long-standing partnership to include a competition series and online fitness training program will undoubtedly allow more people with disabilities to experience the life-changing power of sport that develops the dedication, self-confidence, and resilience that translates to all areas of their lives.”

The Hartford has been an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and sponsor of athletes with disabilities for more than 25 years. As a leading disability insurer, the company has a long-held belief that sports are an important part of physical rehabilitation following a disabling illness or injury. The Hartford’s Ability Equipped program launched in 2019 to make adaptive sports and equipment more accessible to youth and adults with disabilities. Since inception, the program has impacted the lives of more than 21,000 people and donated more than 2,800 pieces of adaptive sports equipment.

About Move United

Move United is the national leader in community adaptive sports, empowering 100,000 youth and adults with disabilities each year to live to their fullest potential. Move United’s 200 member organizations in 43 states are united by a single mission: ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the life-changing power of sport and is fully included in their community.

Move United, an Affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become physically and emotionally stronger through participation in more than 70 adaptive sports. Established in 1956, Move United offers community-based sports recreation, education and competition that push people further, bring people closer and leave no one on the sidelines. Join our MOVEment at www.moveunitedsport.org.