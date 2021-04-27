Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group Announce New Joint Venture, Taurian Consulting LLC, Creating a New Veteran-lead

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services to the public and commercial sectors, and ReefPoint Group, a Veteran-owned firm specializing in transforming government agencies with Health IT and data analytics support, announced today the launch of their joint venture, Taurian Consulting LLC. This joint venture was formed as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) company in accordance with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP), and is jointly owned by Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group.

Operating as Taurian Consulting LLC, the new company brings over two decades of combined public sector consulting experience between Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group and focuses on driving healthcare innovation and transformation for defense, federal and commercial health markets. This partnership strengthens the continued service and community commitments of both organizations.

Peter Anthony, President of ReefPoint Group who will also serve as Managing Director of Taurian Consulting LLC stated, “This was a strategic decision to continue to provide the highest quality of support with robust and innovative technologies and solutions to create lasting, measurable impacts that positively affect the organizations we will serve together. This will allow us to jointly support federal, state and local government organizations and empower them to improve their performance, efficiencies and effectiveness for the customers they serve.”

Taurian Consulting will focus on delivering innovative solutions that are scalable, easy to implement and efficient for addressing client’s toughest challenges and sparking positive transformation in their key stakeholder groups. These solutions and services will harness the expertise of both organizations in the areas of Health Innovation and IT Transformation, Clinical Management and Analytics, Data Analytics, and Supply Chain Optimization.

“Guidehouse and our clients benefit daily from the contributions of veterans, and through this venture, Taurian Consulting will continue to honor and support our nation’s servicemembers, veterans and their families with meaningful mission- focused client engagements,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. “The joining of our two companies to form Taurian Consulting will provide new impact and value to clients of both firms within the government healthcare ecosystems, and I look forward to tackling challenges together and working with clients to shape their futures.”

To learn more about the services and capabilities of Taurian Consulting LLC, please visit taurianconsulting.com or contact Taurian at solutions@taurianconsulting.com

