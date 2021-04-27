ForgeRock Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForgeRock®, a leader in digital identity, today announced that its Identity Cloud platform is available for purchase on the Google Cloud Marketplace, deepening the company’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud. By making ForgeRock available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will benefit from deeper product integration, unified billing and an expanded relationship to better serve their needs globally.

ForgeRock’s Identity Cloud is one of the first and only comprehensive identity platforms to be made available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This enables joint customers to integrate one of the most powerful identity solutions into their existing infrastructure while reallocating a portion of their committed investment with Google Cloud.

According to a recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of ForgeRock and Google Cloud, more than 50% of enterprises plan to adopt or expand their use of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud within the next two years. The addition of ForgeRock to the Google Cloud Marketplace gives Google Cloud customers the ability to leverage a single platform across their hybrid IT environment for all of their identity needs, extending cloud security and protecting cloud and on premises applications quickly and easily.

Today, more than ever, people need safe and simple access to the connected world. The ForgeRock Identity Cloud delivers superior user experiences while reducing risk and total cost of ownership. In addition to elevating user experiences without compromising security for consumer and workforce identities, Identity Cloud extends these capabilities to secure APIs, services, devices, and things.

“ForgeRock Identity Cloud is built on Google Cloud so we have real-world insight into the value of its platform and infrastructure for creating successful digital businesses,” said Ben Goodman, SVP of Global Business and Corporate Development, ForgeRock. “Like us, our customers need the very best cloud resources for their applications and infrastructure, and the addition of ForgeRock Identity Cloud to the Google Cloud Marketplace gives customers the ability to run, manage, and unify digital identities across cloud and on-premises environments."

“We are excited that ForgeRock is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud. “Google Cloud makes it very easy for companies to deploy ForgeRock Identity Cloud on a global scale, helping them deliver exceptional digital experiences for employees and customers.”

For more information about ForgeRock Identity Cloud or how to purchase the platform through Google Cloud Marketplace, visit www.ForgeRock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.