ONE Brands Brings Back Limited-Edition S’mores Flavor

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE™, ONE PLANT® and ONE Minis ™ bars is excited to bring back ONE S’mores, a limited-edition favorite sure to fly off shelves. This flavor, first introduced in summer 2020 as ONE’s first-ever limited edition offering, quickly became ONE’s best reviewed product of all time.

ONE S’mores bars are packed with the brand’s signature 20 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and are made with delicious, gluten-free ingredients. This bar packs all the flavor of marshmallows, melted chocolate and crunchy graham crackers into one bar for a melt-in-your mouth experience that tastes like summer.

"The flavor of S’mores is a signature taste that evokes nostalgic memories,” said Katrina Hahn, ONE Brands Chief Sales Officer. “Now more than ever, consumers are craving familiar flavors that transport them to those moments, whether it be memories of summer camp, an outdoor adventure with friends or a family gathering in their backyard. As people start to get back outside, we hope this bar inspires ONE fans to make time for joy this summer, whether it’s taking this bar with them on a hike or gathering around a campfire for s’mores, no stick or fire required.”

ONE S’mores bars are now available on ONE’s website, Amazon and online, in-store at Walmart and other retailers for a limited time only. ONE fans are encouraged to share the love on social media by tagging @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands knows that guilt-free indulgence is possible, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, crave-worthy flavors. Each core ONE Bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 17 powerfully delicious ONE Bar core flavors is available at Amazon, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT bars are available at Amazon and Whole Foods, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, and Sprouts stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.