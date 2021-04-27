Aegis Announces FactoryLogix IIoT-Based Manufacturing 4.0 Platform Selected by Mercury Systems Across 16 Factory Locations

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM), announces that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, has selected Aegis’ FactoryLogix® platform. By implementing a holistic Manufacturing 4.0 platform, Mercury will rapidly achieve a digital transformation that supports global standardization and offers extensive yet effortless configurability to support unique requirements at the local level. FactoryLogix’s unparalleled, adaptable, and contextualized platform will provide Mercury with distinct capabilities and system performance levels to accelerate innovation, increase production efficiency and capacity, reduce costs, elevate quality, and amplify customer satisfaction.

“We are a fast-growing company, both organically and inorganically. Our current commercial MES solution could no longer support our increasing requirements for optimal system performance, enhanced user experience and adoption, and cross-enterprise analytics to support this accelerated growth. It was clear that we needed a robust yet agile manufacturing platform that would support our extreme requirements and easily scale to integrate new companies acquired,” stated Imtiaz Iqbal, Vice President of Enterprise Systems, Mercury Systems. “We conducted an extensive evaluation process that included a mix of many commercial MES and ERP solutions to find one that could meet our Manufacturing 4.0 digital transformation objectives. We eventually narrowed it down to Aegis’ FactoryLogix platform and a leading ERP provider. After an even more extensive performance benchmarking evaluation process, the team chose FactoryLogix because of its native flexibility, modern architecture, performance, and well-designed user interface as the ideal platform to meet our short- and long-term requirements and objectives. Aegis’ proven experience and expertise in the aerospace & defense industry, their comprehensive and easily configurable solution platform, and their partnering and collaborative approach were a few of the reasons we selected Aegis.”

Mercury will implement a comprehensive mix of FactoryLogix’s capabilities such as production preparation and management, process workflow designer, interactive work instructions, manufacturing execution and tracking, IIoT connectivity & contextualization, quality management and traceability, MRO (maintenance, repair, and operation), and enterprise reporting.

“Mercury is a great example of a fast-growing, innovative manufacturer that recognizes the criticality of standardizing on the right manufacturing operations platform. A platform that will provide the adaptability, scalability, and complete visibility required to drive their ongoing differentiation, innovation, and growth. With FactoryLogix as their Manufacturing 4.0 platform, Mercury has a forward-looking, best practice framework that is ideal for their unique aerospace & defense requirements,” stated Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder of Aegis Software. “We are thrilled to support Mercury on their exciting digital transformation journey as they catapult their manufacturing operations to the next level to achieve optimal outcomes and continued success.”

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based Manufacturing Operations Management platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company envisions, creates and delivers secure open architecture solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing operations management platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting aiscorp.com Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.