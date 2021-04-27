Guardant Health Announces Collaboration With Daiichi Sankyo to Develop Guardant360® CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for Enhertu® in Advanced Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced a strategic collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. (Daiichi Sankyo) to pursue regulatory approval and commercialization of the Guardant360® CDx blood test as a companion diagnostic for Enhertu® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), being studied in the treatment of patients with advanced metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“For patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, personalized medicines targeting actionable mutations, as revealed by our Guardant360 liquid biopsy test, have been life-changing,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “Such medicines may extend overall survival for many patients, and we are excited to work with Daiichi Sankyo, as there remains an unmet medical need to help non-small cell lung cancer patients with HER2 mutations.”

The Guardant360 CDx test is FDA-approved to provide comprehensive genomic profiling results to guide treatment in all solid tumors, including NSCLC. Sequencing a broad number of genes to understand the molecular drivers of a patient’s cancer is critical, as the number of treatment-relevant genomic alterations continues to grow.

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes, and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ test for early-stage cancer patients.

