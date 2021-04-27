Digital-Banking and Social-Cause Platform Cheese Partners With Dosh To Expand Cash Back Rewards

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recently launched, Cheese, a revolutionary digital banking and social cause platform, today announced its partnership with Dosh. As a fast-growing cash back platform, Dosh provides Cheese customers the opportunity to earn cash back on thousands of local and national brands.

Using either their physical or virtual debit cards, Cheese users can get up to 10% cash back at more than 10,000 retailers and restaurants, including many Asian-owned businesses. The partnership adds some of the most popular brands to Cheese’s existing roster, including Costco, Dunkin’, Adidas and Shake Shack.

"By offering our customers the opportunity to earn cash back on Dosh’s vast network of brands, we’re helping them to save money, which ties into our mission to empower people with financial freedom. Our partnership also allows customers to support Asian-owned businesses affected by the pandemic, as part of our focus as a social cause platform.” said Ken Lian, CEO and co-founder of Cheese.

Cheese primarily serves Asian-Americans and immigrants in the U.S. providing customers accessible, zero-fee, rewards-based banking while simultaneously giving them a seamless way to support Asian-American and immigrant-owned businesses, at-risk communities, and charitable organizations with each purchase. With each swipe, Cheese contributes a small portion to its charitable Giveback Fund, which partners with nonprofits. Customers have the option of donating any amount of their rewards or their sign-up bonus to the fund.

"As a mission-driven business, it’s our goal to find ways to put money back in people’s wallets when they spend on everyday purchases," said Ryan Wuerch, CEO and founder of Dosh. "We are proud to be supporting Cheese customers by offering access to cash back from more than 10,000 brands and retailers.”

Cheese accounts are open to all U.S. citizens aged 18 and over and are available to anyone, including individuals without a credit history, and features advance pay up to two days early with direct deposit, a 3% deposit bonus for referring friends, and a 0.3% annual percentage yield (APY). The Cheese Debit Mastercard provides advanced security features with Mastercard’s Zero Liability and Identity Theft protection while the platform provides multi-factor authentication and 256-bit encryption bank-level security.

To learn more about Cheese or to sign up for an account, visit earncheese.com.

About Cheese

Our mission is to empower people with financial freedom and to provide a platform to affect real improvement in their communities. The company offers competitive banking solutions with cash back, deposit bonuses, and zero fees. In the app, Cheese uses industry-standard security, encryption and authentication practices to safeguard your data and personal information. Cheese accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

About Dosh

Dosh is the card-linked offer platform that automatically puts cash into the wallets of consumers whenever they shop and dine. Through the company's vision to democratize advertising for the benefit of people everywhere, Dosh connects merchants directly to consumers, driving customers online and in-store to purchase more often, spend more money and share within their networks. Dosh is built on the mission to positively impact people's lives by moving billions of dollars to millions of people. https://dosh.com/