Miami Marlins Drive World-Class Entertainment and Inspire Employees with UKG Pro

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that the Miami Marlins, a U.S. professional baseball team and a member club of Major League Baseball, is taking advantage of UKG Pro to achieve operational efficiencies and boost employee productivity.

The Miami Marlins use UKG Pro’s accurate data and robust payroll functionality to improve business outcomes. The organization manages a dynamic workforce, doubling the size of its staff during the baseball season. The Marlins strive to create an employee experience that turns into a world-class product for all stakeholders.

“UKG Pro gives us a scalable technology architecture to manage our business, and the self-service tools to empower our people,” said Caroline O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer at the Miami Marlins. “On the business side, we rely on accurate and accessible workforce data, with flexibility in how we report on the data. Thanks to Pro, we are able to optimize our staffing by closely watching overtime and efficiency metrics. On the people side, we understand that our employees act as our face to the customers, serve as the support system for our players, and that our employees include the players themselves. In Pro, we see that UKG’s culture, which makes people its purpose, comes alive in its software.”

O’Connor noted that Pro gives the organization flexibility around the type of information it can gather from employees. The Marlins can record this data in a way that is accessible and reportable, and develop strategies that create a better employee experience. Furthermore, Pro’s people-centric functionality is especially helpful in the professional sports industry, which is known for its complicated HCM.

“We have a dynamic and distributed workforce,” said O’Connor. “Pro’s out-of-the-box features for managing compliance enable us to save internal efforts. This enables our payroll team to work independently.”

According to O’Connor, Pro’s HCM infrastructure allows the Marlins’ HR, finance, and payroll departments to all work from payroll’s pristine source data, including the information that is fed to its budget system. The organization is also taking advantage of Pro’s onboarding solution when it hires hundreds of seasonal employees each year.

“Sports organizations have complex structures, and we are pleased that the Miami Marlins has been able to take advantage of our solutions for a long period of time,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at UKG. “We believe our enduring partnership can be attributed to our shared people-centric values, and we are pleased the Marlins organization is using our HR technology to shift the focus from transactions to engagement.”

