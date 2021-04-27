Verne Global and Endor Forge Partnership to Offer Turnkey Sustainable Data Center Solutions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), and Endor, the data center infrastructure experts, today announced they have struck a formal co-operation agreement to provide organisations with a turnkey solution for relocating and setting up compute and managing data center operations at Verne Global’s campus in Iceland.

Endor – which operates under the umbrella of Sýn, the company formed after the merger of Vodafone Iceland and 365 broadcast media – offers complete strategic IT consulting and services, from tailored IT solutions to infrastructure investments. Endor and Verne Global have a successful history of working together to provide customers with managed IT services, specialising in high density compute. The new agreement formalises this collaboration, making it simple for enterprises to strategically locate their IT infrastructure in Verne Global’s 100 percent renewably-powered data center campus in Iceland, while relying on Endor to manage the deployment process as well as day-to-day operations.

The partnership will see Endor handle all the logistics of locating high density compute offshore in Verne Global’s Icelandic data center, including transportation of hardware and management of VAT processes. Endor will also offer a range of managed services to organisations with equipment at the Verne Global campus, ensuring that their operations are always working optimally.

“Sustainability is an issue that is definitely top of mind for our customers,” said Gunnar Gudjonsson, CEO, Endor. “By combining our managed services with Verne Global’s cutting edge, sustainable hosting environment, we really can offer customers the whole package. We have been working with Verne Global ever since Endor’s foundation in 2015 and are delighted now to formalise the partnership to deliver our differentiated, sustainable solutions.”

“This partnership makes it simpler and more cost-effective than ever to ‘offshore’ IT operations and prioritise sustainability,” said Alex Picchietti, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances at Verne Global. “Endor’s expertise in managing customers’ IT services is renowned, which makes them an ideal partner for us at Verne Global.”

About Verne Global

Verne Global delivers true high performance computing solutions in an optimised environment, built upon renewable resources. Our expert team provides full life-cycle support to enable maximum performance and flexibility for customer workloads, whilst offering significant cost savings. Founded in 2012, our Icelandic data center campus hosts HPC applications pushing the boundaries of research across a range of industries, including financial services, earth sciences, life sciences, engineering, scientific research and AI.

About Endor

Endor ehf. was founded 2015 in Iceland. The international business journey started in 2016 with closing a 5-years HPCaaS contract with a leading IT company in Germany; further major projects were successfully completed. The experience of the company's team in IT is over 20 years and is always state-of-the-art. The company is represented in Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Germany. In order to counteract climate change, Endor offers its services from the leading nordic data centers, which are primarily characterized by 100 percent sustainability.