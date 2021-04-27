GuidePoint Security Launches New Strategic Offering that Provides a Customized Path to Effective and Sustainable Cybersecurity Programs

An introduction to GPVUE, which leverages GuidePoint’s expertise across a wide range of cybersecurity disciplines to provide an integrated program that ensures organizations have a realistic, continuous view of their security posture. (Video: Business Wire)

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, today announced the launch of GPVUE. This new offering combines cybersecurity professional services with industry-leading solutions to develop a customized program that addresses an organization’s cybersecurity challenges and continuously evolves security program maturity.

GPVUE leverages GuidePoint’s expertise across a wide range of cybersecurity disciplines to provide an integrated program that ensures organizations have a realistic, continuous view of their security posture. As part of the GPVUE program, GuidePoint will work with customers to understand the current environment, define an ideal profile, identify and remediate security gaps in a prioritized manner, effectively plan for new initiatives and provide actionable reporting that addresses requirements from the security team to the Board.

“With enterprises accelerating cloud migration, threats are coming from every angle. The traditional cybersecurity approach is too focused on siloed tools and point-in-time snapshots, which gives attackers bigger windows to exploit. GPVUE addresses these challenges head on by taking a consultative approach to understanding the customer’s environment and needs, building a cohesive plan that includes the right services, solutions and program management — ultimately ensuring an improved security posture and reduced cyber risk,” said Joe Leonard, CTO and VP of Security Strategy, GuidePoint Security.

GPVUE Consulting Services include:

Through GPVUE’s hands-on program management and consultative process, customers will receive regular business reviews with a dedicated team lead to ensure continuous improvement and an increased security posture. These GPVUE team leads are equipped with the experience and knowledge to propel a cybersecurity program forward ahead of the attack curve.

To learn more about the GPVUE security program, please visit: www.guidepointsecurity.com/security-program-management and read the blog from GuidePoint Security’s CTO and VP of Security Strategy.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.