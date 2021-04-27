Blockchain For Energy Welcomes Its Newest Member, Energy Services Giant Worley

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global project and asset service provider, Worley joins Blockchain For Energy, the nation’s first energy industry blockchain consortium. The affiliation is effective immediately.

This new membership secures Worley as the first official oil & gas industry supplier within the consortium.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Worley as the first official oil and gas industry supply member to join Blockchain For Energy,” said Raquel Clement, Chairperson of Blockchain for Energy and board member representing Chevron.

The partnership marks a milestone for the consortium, as the non-profit continues shaping the ecosystem in blockchain-related initiatives.

“We look forward to the great things we will achieve together and the transformation that will result from our collaboration. Our digital future is about uniting partners for common good,” said Rebecca Hofmann, President of Blockchain for Energy.

Membership marks alignment and acceleration toward progress

Blockchain For Energy and Worley are aligned in delivering a more forward-thinking and efficient sector by leveraging blockchain technology. Through collaboration and market innovation, Blockchain For Energy is reinventing the energy industry’s workflow process by building an enterprising community.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Blockchain for Energy consortium to help transform the way transactions, documentation, and data are managed within the industry. Blockchain technology offers enormous potential for efficiency gains across the energy ecosystem and will enable better and more sustainable ways of working,” said Vishal Mehta, Senior Vice President (Digital) at Worley, and incoming board member of Blockchain For Energy.

Their goal is to develop and deploy innovative, value-added solutions, modernizing the way business is done. By doing this, Blockchain For Energy optimizes cost, increases efficiency, and promotes industry growth. Blockchain For Energy is a safe venue to create transformational change – for the energy industry – by the energy industry.

Current members are already benefitting

Current Blockchain For Energy members are already benefitting from being part of the consortium. Members include Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Hess, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Repsol.

About Worley

Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. As a knowledge-based service provider, Worley use their knowledge and capabilities to support their customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low-carbon future.

About Blockchain For Energy

Utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology, Blockchain for Energy provides its members with the best in industry solutions. They drive digital transformation by providing members a venue to accelerate the digitalization journey to resolve, reinvent, and transform the industry through collective synergies.