AvalonBay Selects PCI Pal® to Securely Handle Its Contact Center Payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal®, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has been selected by the real estate investment trust, AvalonBay, to upgrade its contact center payment security and compliance solution, replacing a legacy ‘pause and resume’ system.

With the legacy systems requiring a costly upgrade, AvalonBay researched for alternative innovations that could be integrated with existing call management, recording and CRM solutions, while maintaining total compliance with the PCI DSS rules. With 15 regional offices, approximately 250 associates handle customer interactions and enquiries from the firm’s shared-services hub in Arlington, VA, as well as remotely during the pandemic.

Confirms Steve Fabian, Senior Vice President of AvalonBay, “PCI Pal’s cloud-based Agent Assist payment security solution was selected as it provides a number of benefits; our agents can continue talking to customers while payment information is input and transacted, enhancing our personalized service and customer experience. It also integrates with our existing unified call management system, CRM and two payment systems, so from a technology standpoint delivers a consistent experience for our agents and no major overhaul of existing systems and processes.”

One of the most significant benefits has been the ability for AvalonBay’s agents to be able to work from home and continue to take secure, compliant payments, as Steve adds:

“While we were setting agents up to be able to work from home, one thing we couldn’t have foreseen was COVID-19. Agent Assist has enabled our agents to work seamlessly from home. The fact that we’ve been able to continue from home proves that Agent Assist is a powerful product – and we’ve completed roll-out amid the pandemic and received awesome service throughout the process.”

PCI Pal’s Agent Assist cloud-based platform secures telephone-based card payments and empowers contact centers to take Cardholder Not Present payments securely, without bringing environments into scope of PCI DSS. Using DTMF masking technology and speech recognition, it captures payment details whilst enabling agents and customers to remain in conversation, providing a positive overall experience.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Our mission at PCI Pal is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing our customers with secure Cardholder Not Present payment solutions for contact centers and businesses.

Our products secure payments and data in any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center. We are integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

The entirety of the product-base is available from our global cloud platform hosted in Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), with regional instances across EMEA, North America, and ANZ. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and we are proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow PCI Pal on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/

About AvalonBay

AvalonBay is a large real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. It has an established track record of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing distinctive apartment homes in some of the best US markets, and delivering outsized, risk-adjusted returns to shareholders. It currently owns and operates around 300 high-end rental properties across the country, predominantly in coastal regions.