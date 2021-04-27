First Nation Group to Offer GE Healthcare Medical Solutions to Help Improve Patient Outcomes

NICEVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone Small Business medical-surgical distributor to the Federal Government, announced today a relationship with GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator. This new collaboration will maximize synergies between two industry-leading companies delivering best-in-class products and adding value to federal customers with a goal of improving patient outcomes.

“We’ve worked closely with GE Healthcare to identify product categories where our combined capabilities best serve our government customers,” said Wendy Tommelleo, Executive Vice President of First Nation Group. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate and represent the GE Healthcare brand of products. This unique relationship solidifies our shared commitment in providing cutting-edge products, medical technology, and support to benefit America’s heroes.”

First Nation Group will act as the authorized government distributor for GE Healthcare’s Life Care Solutions’ (LCS) product portfolio. From anesthesia delivery systems to ventilators and patient monitors, GE Healthcare offers medical devices that help clinicians support patient care throughout the patient journey. Additionally, First Nation Group will offer GE Healthcare anesthesia, monitoring, and respiratory equipment to select customers across the Federal Government sector.

“GE Healthcare is proud to work with First Nation Group to further extend our commitment to patient care,” said GE Healthcare Channel Sales Support Executive Cassandra Farr. “This important relationship unites GE Healthcare solutions with the clinical expertise of First Nation Group to positively impact the communities we collectively serve.”

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $18 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

About First Nation Group

First Nation Group is the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone Small Business distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies to the U.S. Federal Government with the First Nation Pharmaceuticals division revolutionizing the procurement and distribution of generic pharmaceuticals.

Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. As an industry leader, the 155+ employees take pride in representing leading manufacturers in providing compliant, cost-effective solutions of the most well-respected product lines with extensive TAA national distribution and 99% same day fill rate. Learn more about our purpose-driven business at First Nation Group.