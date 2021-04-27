Sephora and Kohl’s Unveil More Than 125 Prestige Beauty Brands to Debut in their New Retail Partnership this Fall

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sephora, in partnership with Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), announced today more than 125 prestige beauty brands will be coming to Sephora at Kohl’s this August as part of their new omni partnership - delivering on the companies’ shared strategic effort to bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to customers nationwide. The carefully curated Sephora at Kohl’s assortment, available on Kohls.com and initially in 200 Kohl’s stores in 2021, will boast some of the most recognizable and coveted brands in makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance and featured categories like Clean at Sephora.

“We’re thrilled to bring the depth and diversity of Sephora’s brand assortment to Kohl’s that will ensure approachable access to prestige beauty. We are also proud to share that 75% of the brands we’re offering Kohl’s customers are exclusive to Sephora at Kohl’s and Sephora,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. “All customers who enter Sephora at Kohl’s can expect the same experience, and will find the most highly sought-after brands, that Sephora clients have come to know and love at our freestanding Sephora locations and Sephora.com.”

From Sephora exclusives like Fenty Beauty and Drunk Elephant to cult classics like Lancôme and Bare Minerals to emerging clean beauty brands like ILIA and Milk Makeup, the wide-ranging Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment will have a brand and a product for everyone.

Some of the notable brands customers will discover include:

Makeup : Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, ILIA, Lancôme, Makeup By Mario, Make Up For Ever, Milk Makeup, NARS, Rare Beauty, Tarte, Too Faced

Skincare : Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Fenty Skin, Fresh, Glow Recipe, Kate Somerville, Ole Henriksen, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, Supergoop, Tatcha, The Ordinary, Youth to the People

Hair: Bumble and bumble, Briogeo Hair Care, Drybar, Olaplex

Fragrance: Armani, Gucci, Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, Viktor & Rolf, Yves Saint Laurent

The full list of beauty brands coming to Sephora at Kohl’s can be found here.

“The vast and diverse range of beauty brands coming to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrates how we, together with Sephora, are making prestige beauty far more accessible to millions of consumers across the country,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Our curated assortment features some of the most relevant and exciting brands in the industry today and is sure to excite existing customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s. This game-changing milestone in our long-term partnership with Sephora is another proof point to how we are transforming Kohl’s beauty business to become a leading experiential beauty destination.”

Beginning in August, customers will be able to shop the deep assortment of prestige beauty brands in 200 Kohl’s stores, and online at Kohls.com. Kohl’s and Sephora intend to expand the immersive, premiere beauty destination to at least 850 stores by 2023, with 400 locations targeted to open in 2022.

All Sephora at Kohl’s locations will feature 2,500 square feet of dedicated space where customers can explore the signature Sephora experience on their own, or be guided by Sephora-trained beauty advisors, who will provide consultations and assistance in product discovery. Sephora’s high-touch customer engagement will prominently feature testing and discovery zones that serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products, surprising and delighting customers every time they shop.

Sephora purchases at Kohl's and Kohls.com will be eligible for Beauty Insider rewards benefits, as part of Sephora's award-winning loyalty program. Kohl's will also offer the added convenience of easy in-store returns, store pick-up, and curbside pick-up. Sephora.com and Kohls.com will also integrate their e-commerce experiences, allowing Sephora.com shoppers to find the nearest Sephora or Kohl's locations that have their beauty products available.

More information on Kohl’s and Sephora’s long-term strategic partnership can be found here. To learn more about Sephora, find a store near you, or discover our newest beauty launches, please visit sephora.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About Sephora

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email externalcomms@sephora.com