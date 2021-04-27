CIVICA Selects Vonage for Next Generation Local Authority Communications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Civica, a global leader in software for public services, to lead the digital transformation of local authority communications channels.

Civica Modern.Gov manages the digital solutions of over 300 local authorities in the UK. Civica’s applications are used by 2.5 million professionals globally to streamline service delivery, support vital services for 90 million people, and administer £150 billion of funds.

Vonage Communications Platform APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build intelligent, intuitive customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices. Civica will use the Vonage Video API to create an engaging video platform for both internal meetings and external communications with the public.

“Enhancing and streamlining our video offering has become a core focus for Civica during the pandemic, and we expect demand for unified and scalable communications platforms to rise exponentially within the local authorities we service,” said Steven Garratt, Managing Director of Civica Modern.Gov.

“With Vonage’s Video API, we are able to keep users within our ecosystem, allowing us to ensure that both local authority employees and members of the public can join meetings, communicate, and view secure and easily accessible information from any device.”

For local authorities the move to virtual services during the last year has necessitated rapid digital transformation; and Civica will use the Vonage Video API to enhance the functionality and user experience of its current offering. The scalable and secure digital meeting platform will include request-to-speak and screen share functionality, archiving/broadcasting, chat for moderators, a virtual lobby, all integrated alongside secure document annotation and voting tools.

David Darmon, Vonage Vice President of Sales for EMEA added, “We are seeing a permanent shift in the way that public sector organisations communicate and operate, a transformation that has been accelerated by the pandemic. Traditional methods are no longer effective in meeting the engagement needs of service users.

”Vonage understands this, and through the Vonage Communications Platform we are empowering organisations like Civica to do what’s next and stay ahead. We are proud to support Civica in providing a full-service integrated communications platform across the UK through our programmable API solutions.”

Vonage is a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud framework, which enables public sector organisations to search, evaluate and procure cloud services from select suppliers. CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn, supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Communications Platform makes it easy for organisations to use APIs to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment. Through its partners, Vonage’s platform is at the centre of many notable transformational projects in the EMEA region, and a de facto for startups.

