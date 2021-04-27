The Talent Enterprise and EdCast Announce Skilling and Workforce Development Partnership: Upskilling Initiative to Target Emerging Economies in Middle East, Asia and Africa

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Talent Enterprise and EdCast announced today a partnership focused on upskilling and workforce development that will be rolled-out in key emerging and fast-growing economies of the Middle East, Asia and Africa, as well as key regions in Europe and the Americas. The vision of transitioning to a service-led economy in order to drive continued economic growth demands a qualified and competent workforce. Learning and assessment will form a critical component of this career transitioning. The synergy this partnership offers will help companies effectively navigate both in the dynamic new world of work.

With this strategic partnership, EdCast and The Talent Enterprise aim to bridge the widening knowledge and skill gaps impacting both the government institutions and private enterprises in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe. The collective intent of the two companies is to focus on leadership and assessment of future skills that will help build a smarter workforce, leading to learning aligned with purpose, thereby delivering the greatest impact to both learners and organizations.

COMMENTS ON THE NEWS

“We are excited about our partnership with The Talent Enterprise and are committed to working with clients in the region towards building tomorrow’s workforce,” said Mayank Pande, VP, Markets & Partnerships at EdCast. “Enhancing individual performance and equipping institutions and enterprises with world-class learning technologies, capabilities, processes and tools to enable sustainable learning efforts is our top priority with this unique collaboration.”

“The Talent Enterprise is delighted to be collaborating with EdCast in a way that complements our respective strengths,” said David B. Jones, Founder and CEO at The Talent Enterprise. “EdCast provides a wealth of varied learning opportunities and options on one platform, and we provide meaningful and insightful talent and capability assessments, both of which are needed and demanded by enterprises today. The synergies that we offer together in our partnership by linking assessments and learning are critical for both organizations and individuals in this dynamic new world of work.”

ABOUT EDCAST

EdCast offers a unified platform providing end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small organizations, including Dell, Diageo, Danone, Genpact, Spotify, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ Bank, Charles Schwab, CHRISTUS Health and NASSCOM, among many others. Deploying EdCast’s platforms, organizations can attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast's offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. EdCast is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer award recipient.

For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

ABOUT THE TALENT ENTERPRISE

The Talent Enterprise is a global human capital management company. It specializes in providing extensive and exceptional insights into the intricacies of behavior in individuals, teams, and organizations, through its leading-edge, technology-enabled talent assessment and capability development solutions. The company is the first & only company in the world to pioneer the Science of Behaviourmetrics®. The Talent Enterprise’s talent, assessment and capability solutions are powered by the Lighthouse technology platform that leverages the latest developments in AI & Machine Learning.

Headquartered in Dubai, the company has a fast-expanding global network of offices and partners, with over 250 clients across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, UK and Europe as well the Americas; partnering with policy-makers, employers and educators.

For additional information, visit www.TheTalentEnterprise.com or follow us on LinkedIn @TheTalent Enterprise.