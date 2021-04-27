AVer and Barco Establish Technology Partnership to Enable Unified Collaboration

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces a technology partnership with Barco to push today’s boundaries of wireless video conferencing. The solutions offered enable seamless global collaboration between business meeting spaces and remote offices. Focused on small to medium-sized collaboration spaces and huddle rooms, AVer and Barco’s technology partnership helps create a fully agnostic solution no matter what conferencing platform is used.

AVer’s collaboration devices and Barco’s ClickShare Conference, together, bring seamless collaboration. Specifically, AVer’s VB130 video bar, CAM520 Pro 2 conferencing camera and Pro AV Auto Tracking and PTZ live streaming cameras are easily paired with Barco’s ClickShare Conference (CX-20, CX-30 and CX-50). Integrators can select the optimal collaboration solutions based on the size and type of meeting space — whether a huddle room, small collaboration space or large meeting room. Together, Barco and AVer are bridging the gap between the fully remote and hybrid workplace to create a seamless return to the office through bring-your-own-device (BYOD) technology.

“Barco is recognized throughout the industry as a leader in collaboration technology. AVer is proud to align with Barco to create an industry-leading solution for a simplified user experience,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. "AVer’s certified partnership with Barco will provide a unified solution for a seamless transition between the remote and hybrid workplace. Together, AVer and Barco offer the perfect combination of solutions for meeting room essentials.”

David Fitzgerald, vice president of global alliances for Barco, added, “AVer and Barco ClickShare are two brands that put user experience and meeting room collaboration at the top of their agenda, which is why our new certified partnership is an ideal match. AVer’s premium video and audio quality, with simple wireless conferencing by ClickShare, work seamlessly together to guarantee a superior hybrid meeting room experience, which is already ensuring smooth collaboration in more than 1,000 meeting rooms worldwide.”

AVer’s and Barco’s solutions establish a safe collaboration culture in any organization and make productivity and engagement higher for all meeting attendees, even the remote ones. AVer’s SmartFrame Technology promotes contactless meeting experiences for safer, more efficient meetings. With SmartFrame, contactless AI-triggered viewing-angle adjustments perfectly frame meeting participants, no matter their distance from the lens. SmartFrame incorporates voice tracking, smart framing, audio fencing and people counting for a seamless video conferencing experience. SmartFrame Technology ensures all participants are framed on the screen, even with masks on, by automatically adjusting the field of view.

