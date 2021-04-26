PNT Data Corp. Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) $25M Insurance Identification and Verification IDIQ Contract

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PNT Data Corp. (PNT), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) announced it has won a 5 year (1 base period, plus 4 option years) full and open contract competition. This $25M Insurance Identification and Verification Single Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) supports two major initiatives at the VA Financial Services Center in Austin, TX. Under this IDIQ, PNT will be supporting two major initiatives for the VA: 1) transmission of electronic Eligibility/Benefit Inquiry and Response 270/271 to various commercial Payers; and 2) insurance coverage discovery solutions to identify veteran commercial health policies when VA does not have billable other health insurance information on file. The work under this IDIQ enables VA to increase the number of transactions processed electronically to comply with legislation and facilitate administrative simplification and to recover costs associated with delivery of care to our nation’s veterans.

“This is a significant award for a new VA Prime Contractor and highlights our extensive experience serving the largest commercial healthcare organizations,” said G. Allen DeGraw, PNT’s Veteran, Founder and CEO. “PNT has been providing secure, high quality, high volume EDI transaction services in the commercial healthcare market for 17 years. We are grateful for VA’s confidence and excited to support the VA’s mission. We started our federal contracting program in 2018 and this is excellent opportunity to deliver our commercial healthcare experience and best practices to the VA. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and discipline in achieving this first contract award.”

Additional information on this award can be found on FedHealthIT.

About PNT Data Corp.

PNT Data Corp. (PNT), specializes in managing the fundamentals and complexities of electronic healthcare data across data: sources, types, formats and content. PNT’s highly secure and scalable services are HITRUST, EHNAC and CAQH/CORE certified and resident on the AWS cloud infrastructure. PNT’s unique value proposition prioritizes data quality over quantity, engagement over technology, flexibility over rigidity and results over activity.

To learn more about PNT Data, visit www.pntdata.com or call (860) 257-2030.