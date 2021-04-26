KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AB Issuer LLC Series 2021-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two note classes and an advance funding facility of AB Issuer LLC Series 2021-1, a whole business securitization.

The transaction is structured as a “whole business securitization” in which Villa BidCo Inc. (d/b/a “Authority Brands”, “AB” or the “Company”) and certain of its affiliates are contributing substantially all of their domestic revenue-generating assets to AB Issuer LLC (the “Issuer”) and its subsidiaries. This transaction represents the Company’s first securitization. The Issuer is issuing two classes of notes totaling $475 million (the “Notes”) and entering into an advance funding facility with a maximum commitment of $5 million. The transaction collateral includes existing and future domestic franchise agreements, domestic royalties from company-operated locations, vendor rebates and product sales margin, license agreements, other franchise fees and intellectual property.

Founded in 1977 with The Cleaning Authority as its original brand, Authority Brands is the owner of 10 home service brands that operate mainly in the U.S. offering various solutions for homeowners on service needs within the home. AB’s home service segments include indoor and outdoor recurring services along with maintenance/emergency services. The Company primarily serves residential customers via over 1,700 active units across 45 states, Canada, Puerto Rico, Indonesia and Kenya. For the twelve months ending December 2020, the Company generated system-wide sales of $1.3 billion and is approximately 97% franchised.

