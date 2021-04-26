PEO Leadership and BlackNorth Initiative Partner to Provide Scholarships for Black Senior Leaders

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PEO Leadership (PEO), Canada’s leading peer-to-peer leadership advisory firm, and the Mentorship and Sponsorship Committee of the BlackNorth Initiative (BNI), today announced their partnership to launch two scholarships for Black senior leaders within the business community.

In a study released by Ryerson University’s Diversity Institute, it was noted that less than 1% of Canadian corporate leaders are Black. To take steps towards rectifying this statistic, and in keeping with one of the key goals of the BNI pledge, PEO’s strategic partnership with BNI will help companies with their commitment to developing and advancing Black individuals within their organizations.

“At PEO Leadership, we recognize and celebrate the value and advantages of equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Therefore, we intentionally created space within our Senior Leadership Program for two Black leaders, to foster better representation and to include deserving leaders from the underrepresented Black community,” said Leon Goren, CEO of PEO Leadership. “We hope these scholarships are the beginning of PEO contributing to the future of many Black leaders rising through the ranks into increasingly senior and C-level positions.”

“Offering two scholarships in PEO's senior leadership mentorship program is a foundational way to start building pathways for Black Canadians in senior-level and executive spaces,” said Patricia DeGuire, Co‐Chair of the Mentorship & Sponsorship Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at BlackNorth Initiative. “A diverse and representative C-suite is the key to success for every organization and we hope that this partnership will help advance the careers of Black executives. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these scholarships will have on dismantling anti-Black systemic racism within the business community and increasing opportunity.”

About PEO Leadership

PEO Leadership is a Canadian peer-to-peer leadership advisory firm that has been the destination for business leaders to regularly meet and discuss important issues, solve problems, and explore new opportunities since 1991. The organization provides a safe and highly confidential environment, with PEO Executive Advisors, who facilitate stimulating and astute dialogue to leverage the collective experience, creativity, intellect, and wisdom of the Peer Advisory Board and the PEO Leadership Community at large. They support, cultivate, and accelerate business leaders’ leadership excellence to achieve great impact through the organizations they lead, the communities they serve and the lives they live. Current members include Johnson & Johnson, Miele, Crayola, Grand & Toy, and Nestle. For more information about the company and services, visit the site at: https://peo-leadership.com.

About BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.