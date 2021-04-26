KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Harvest SBA Loan Trust 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to the Class A Notes issued by Harvest SBA Loan Trust 2021-1, a securitization backed by the unguaranteed portions of small business loans made pursuant to Section 7(a) of the Small Business Act of 1953.

Harvest SBA Loan Trust 2021-1 is Harvest‘s (the “Company”) third SBA 7(a) securitization and the Company’s fifth securitization including the Commercial Capital Loan Trust securitizations. The transaction features a payment waterfall, whereby collections after expenses and interest payments will turbo principal until a target overcollateralization level of 36.7% is achieved.

The securitization includes a 90-day prefunding period for up to an additional 15% of collateral. Once the 90-day prefunding period is complete, the transaction will have a static collateral pool. As of the March 31, 2021 cut-off date, the collateral consists of 240 SBA loans (the “Loans”) with an unguaranteed balance of $72.1 million, approximately 25% of the full outstanding current principal balance. The collateral has an average full loan balance of approximately $1.2 million and a weighted average remaining term of approximately 288 months. All the loans are amortizing, monthly pay, floating rate, and originally 10-year, 15-year or 25-year term loans. The obligors have a weighted average FICO of 723 and the properties used to collateralize the loans are all commercial real estate with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 77.8%.

The transaction structure includes a single class (Class A Notes). Credit enhancement includes overcollateralization, a cash reserve account, and excess spread. The Class A notes initially benefit from 20% overcollateralization. The priority of payments will turbo the Class A Notes until a 63.3% advance rate (36.7% overcollateralization) is achieved, at which point any additional funds will continue through the priority of payments.

