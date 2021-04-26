KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oportun Issuance Trust 2021-B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by Oportun Issuance Trust 2021-B (“OPTN 2021-B”), a $500 million consumer loan ABS transaction with KBRA rating the Class A and Class B notes totaling $411.8 million. The transaction includes a three-month prefunding period and a three-year revolving period during which time additional secured and unsecured consumer installment collateral may be acquired into the securitization trust so long as they comply with certain concentration limits and eligibility criteria. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 33.74% and 19.74% on the Class A and Class B notes, respectively. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination, excess spread and a cash reserve.

OPTN 2021-B represents the seventeenth ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured and secured consumer installment loans originated by Oportun, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”), a publicly traded, California based consumer finance company listed on the NASDAQ. The Company provides financial services, including both unsecured and secured personal installment loans to borrowers who do not have a credit score or who may have a limited credit history. Oportun has been issuing unsecured consumer loans for 15 years and in April 2020 began offering secured personal installment loans (“SPL”) which are at least partially secured by an automobile title.

As of the statistical calculation date, loan sizes range from $300 - $12,100, have an original term from eight to 52 months and have an annual percentage rate cap of 36%. The average original loan size to new customers is $2,378, and the average original loan size for renewal customers is $5,142. Loans typically require bi-weekly or semi-monthly payments (or monthly as required by law), which is proximate to when a customer receives wages. Oportun’s average customer is 43 years old with an annual gross income of approximately $48,000. Approximately 50% of Oportun’s new customers do not have a FICO score.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool, and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Oportun, as well as periodic due diligence calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

