Franklin Madison Joins Forces with Industry Financial Health Leaders

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Madison announced today its partnership with the Financial Health Network organization. With this new partnership, the Financial Health network announced its recognition of Franklin Madison as a participant in the Financial Health Leaders Program, a premiere designation only granted to companies who actively work to measure and improve the financial health of the American consumer. This strategic partnership will produce major advancements for Financial Health Network members working towards the betterment of their consumers’ financial health.

The Financial Health Network unites industries with the common goal of improving financial health for all. As a newly recognized Financial Health Leader, Franklin Madison will use its insurance industry expertise in working with the Financial Health Network to provide valuable insight and information on how insurance helps enhance a person’s financial wellness score.

“We are very excited to partner with the Financial Health Network and participate in the Financial Health Leaders Program,” said Andrea Heger, SVP of Client Success and Sales at Franklin Madison. “Helping consumers gain financial wellness is a core aspect of our company and our mission. Partnering with a leading authority on consumer financial health, and helping consumers work towards their financial goals is very exciting for our company, our clients and our mutual customers.”

“Understanding the role of the insurance financial health indicator in an individual's financial life is key to advancing our measurement research,” said Alejandra Ruales, Head of the Financial Health Leaders Program at Financial Health Network. “We look forward to exploring this indicator further with Franklin Madison as part of the Leaders program.”

Franklin Madison’s partnership with the Financial Health Network and their participation in the Financial Health Leaders Program is further evidence of Franklin Madison’s industry commitment to helping consumers reach their goals of financial well-being through insurance.

About Franklin Madison

An industry pioneer with 50 years of experience, Franklin Madison helps build financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and incremental revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Franklin Madison has approximately 185 employees. For more information, visit franklin-madison.com or follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @frnklnmadison and LinkedIn.

About the Financial Health Network:

The Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to www.finhealthnetwork.org and follow us on Twitter at @FinHealthNet.